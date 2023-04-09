XFL, Week 8: Seattle Sea Dragons vs. DC Defenders game thread

XFL games don’t get much bigger than this.

The Seattle Sea Dragons (5-2) have won five straight since dropping their first two games in dramatic fashion. One of those losses was to the DC Defenders (6-1), who hung on for a Week 1 victory when Sea Dragons quarterback Ben DiNucci fumbled the ball on a botched running play at the 1-yard line.

It’s time to even the score and move one step closer to a playoff spot! The Defenders suffered a shocking loss to the previously winless Orlando Guardians last weekend, so Seattle can pull even in the standings if they beat DC on a rainy Easter Sunday at Lumen Field. They would still not hold a tiebreaker on DC in the event they do win, but if they beat the Defenders today and then the St. Louis Battlehawks the following week they would be positioned for a playoff spot entering their regular season finale.

XFL North Standings

DC Defenders (6-1)

St. Louis Battlehawks (6-2)

Seattle Sea Dragons (5-2)

Vegas Vipers (2-6, eliminated)

The game kicks off at 4 PM PT on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

SEA!!!