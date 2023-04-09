Hello. Thank you for being here. In today’s links: More mocks, more roster analysis, and what prospects have our Seattle Seahawks had in for a visit. Enjoy your Sunday!

Seahawks News

Bijan Robinson: Why Draft? - Seaside Joe

I distinctly remember that going into the 2015 NFL Draft, I had long been indoctrinated into the “Running Backs Don’t Matter” cult, which with hindsight is surprising given that many of us hadn’t finished screaming the exclamation point in the sentence, “Just hand the ball to Marshawn!” yet.

2023 NFL draft: Seahawks met with Michigan WR Ronnie Bell - Yahoo Sports

Finding a legitimate No. 3 receiver is one of the biggest needs for Seattle

An attempt to create an A+ draft haul for the Seahawks « Seahawks Draft Blog

I went on to the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator (still the best on the internet — and free, unlike others) this weekend with the intention of trying to execute an A+ draft for the Seahawks.

Rost: Seahawks don't need to trade back from 5, and they shouldn’t - Seattle Sports

In previous NFL Drafts, the Seattle Seahawks had some reason to trade back in the first round, but not this year, Stacy Rost writes.

Opening Play Touchdowns | NFL Throwback - Seahawks.com

Take a look back at some of the fastest touchdowns scored in NFL history.

NFL Mock Draft 2023: Seahawks move up to grab eventual Geno Smith replacement; three big mock trades in top 10 - CBSSports.com

This one is right I swear

Investigating Seattle's Potential Trade Down Options - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider loves to move up and down the board during the NFL Draft. Which teams might be potential suitors to slide up to pick No. 5 overall?

NFC West News

49ers news: Analyzing the draft wire’s latest 3-round mock draft - Niners Nation

Another day with a mock full of new names

Trey Lance doing offseason work with Patrick Mahomes - ProFootballTalk

49ers quarterback Trey Lance sought out the best quarterback in the NFL for some offseason training.

ESPN Ranks the San Francisco 49ers Roster by Position - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

ESPN NFL analyst Mike Clay recently ranked each NFL roster including the San Francisco 49ers by position.

Rams 2023 Draft: 5 offensive linemen who Sean McVay needs to pick - Turf Show Times

Which players could help turnaround the Rams offensive line?

Contract Comparison: Tennessee Titans' Jeffery Simmons vs. Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Tennessee Titans gave defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons a hefty contract extension, but how does it compare to the one Aaron Donald received from the Los Angeles Rams last offseason?

Asante Samuel Jr. Was Nearly Drafted by Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Former Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim says the team initially wanted to draft CB Asante Samuel Jr. before the Los Angeles Chargers took him.

Around The NFL

John Elway reveals his future plans after leaving Broncos - Larry Brown Sports

John Elway revealed his plans for the future after his contract with the Denver Broncos officially expired in March.

Jets GM Joe Douglas confident Aaron Rodgers trade will happen: 'He's gonna be here' - Yahoo Sports

Don't worry, Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is still in the team's plans for 2023.

Why Panthers think roster is ready to compete with Young or Stroud - Carolina Panthers - ESPN

In a wide-open NFC South and the with No. 1 overall pick, the Panthers think they're in position to compete in 2023.

Versatile Braxton Berrios 'down to do whatever' for Dolphins - Miami Dolphins Blog - ESPN

The Dolphins see former Jet Berrios as a potential playmaker in the passing game and as a special teams returner.

Aidan Hutchinson: Lions 'stargazing' seeing WR Jameson Williams' potential for 2023 season - NFL.com

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had an outstanding rookie season on the way to a runner-up finish for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He’s now hoping his fellow first-round pick, wide receiver Jameson Williams, will have a similarly explosive 20