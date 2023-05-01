Seahawks 2023 schedule release targeted for May 11

With the NFL Draft over, the next major offseason event on the league’s calendar is the schedule release. In years past the schedule was revealed before the draft, but now the release is in May after we get clearer pictures of the expected rosters entering the new season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league is targeting Thursday, May 11 for the grand reveal of the 2023 regular season schedule. Opening night is Sept. 7 and it should feature the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs as the home team. Everyone else either plays on Sept. 10 or the Monday Night Football matchup on Sept. 11.

Last season, the Seahawks had low expectations under Geno Smith and were only given primetime matchups against the Denver Broncos (for obvious reasons) and a Thursday night meeting with the San Francisco 49ers. Coming off a playoff appearance and with some high-profile opponents on this year’s schedule, I think we’ll see a few more night games and even a return to Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Here’s a reminder of Seattle’s regular season opponents for 2023. Please note that the NFC and AFC alternate which conference gets an extra home game under the 17-game format, so this year it’s the NFC’s turn to have all teams play nine on the road and eight at home.

Home

San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Carolina Panthers

Away

San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys

Tennessee Titans

Detroit Lions