Report: Seahawks invite XFL QB Jack Coan to rookie minicamp

The inaugural XFL Championship Game is on May 13th.

The Sea Dragons aren’t in it . . . and neither are the San Antonio Brahmas.

Why am I bringing up the Brahmas?

Because, according to a report from NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have invited a Brahmas player to rookie minicamp.

Which player you ask?

Why, their BEST player, of course.

QB Jack Coan.

This year, Coan (6-3, 223) appeared in 8 of the Brahmas 10 games, and made 7 starts.

Coan completed 62.2% of his passes (158 of 254) for 1,471 yards (183.9 per game) with 6 TDs, 6 INTs, and a passer rating of 76.1.

Prior to joining the Brahmas for the 2023 season, Coan spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, who signed him as a UDFA after the 2022 NFL Draft. Interestingly, the Colts gave him $60,000 guaranteed when he signed with them.

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan deal with the Colts includes $60,000 total guaranteed with $55,000 of his base salary guaranteed and $5,000 signing bonus, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 1, 2022

Here’s a good article that talks about Coan’s path to the NFL:

NFL Draft 2022: What UDFA Notre Dame QB Jack Coan brings to the Indianapolis Colts (The Athletic, 4/30/2022)

From that article:

All Coan did in his final game was hit 38 of 68 passes for 509 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in a Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State. Coan wasn’t a game manager in the New Year’s Day bowl; he was the game plan.

Unfortunately, the Colts released Coan on August 29th, 2022.

Now, after spending a year in the XFL, Coan is getting a second chance to chase his NFL dream, here in Seattle.

Let’s wish him the best.

Go Hawks!