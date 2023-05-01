In today’s links: draft grades for our Seattle Seahawks; draft grades for everyone else; UFDAs; QB talk; and more! Dive in.

Seahawks News

Seahawks draft: The Wrap - Seaside Joe

Seahawks 2023 undrafted free agents: Seaside Joe 1520

Olu Oluwatimi adds to 'toughness' theme of Seattle Seahawks' draft - Maize&BlueReview

The Seahawks were looking for toughness in the NFL Draft and they found it with Olu Oluwatimi.

Seahawks Insiders Podcast: Evaluating The Seahawks' 2023 Draft Haul - Seahawks.com

Jen Mueller and John Boyle recap the 2023 NFL Draft, where the Seahawks made a total of 10 picks, including No. 5 overall.

Report Card: How Did Seattle Seahawks Grade Out in 2023 NFL Draft? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While it is far too early to tell if the latest draft class will find similar success to their predecessors, the Seattle Seahawks should have plenty of reasons to be excited about a new 10-player rookie class headlined by first-round picks Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

NFC West News

49ers draft grades: Why the Niners won the draft despite selecting a kicker in the third round - Niners Nation

Let’s overanalyze the 49ers draft before they have played a snap

The One-Off Draft: How the 49ers Deviated From What They Usually Do - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how the San Francisco 49ers went against one of their tendencies in the latest NFL Draft.

NFL Draft Grades: Rams Receive Strong Marks for 2023 Class - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are viewed nationally as having nailed the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rams 2023 draft picks ranked from best to worst - Turf Show Times

Which prospect did LA strike gold with?

Recapping Cardinals’ Day 3 NFL Draft Selections - Revenge of the Birds

All five Day 3 picks could be big contributors this season

Arizona Cardinals Major Winners After NFL Draft Weekend - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals just finished one of the best drafts in the league.

Around The NFL

FMIA: A Night in the Raiders' Draft Room and 12 Minutes With C.J. Stroud - ProFootballTalk

Peter King hits the road for the 2023 NFL Draft with in-depth accounts from the Raiders' draft room during round one and the Texans' facility one day later.

The 2023 All-Juice Team: Where this year's selections ended up during and after the NFL Draft - Yahoo Sports

Here's where the players who best embody Terez's ethos of effort, attitude and performance will play next.

New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers willing to mentor Zach Wilson - ESPN - New York Jets - ESPN

Rodgers wants to mentor Wilson, who lost his job and now faces the prospect of at least one season of learning behind the future Hall of Famer.

2023 NFL draft: Which teams signed 25 best undrafted free agents - ESPN

A complete roundup of the top 25 undrafted free agents signings from the 2023 draft.

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah 'excited' about Kirk Cousins but 'every option is open' going forward - NFL.com

After the Minnesota Vikings spent a fifth-round pick on a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah addressed the future of current starter Kirk Cousins beyond his contract year.

Patriots' Bill Belichick on QB Mac Jones entering 2023: 'We all have to re-establish and prove ourselves every year' - NFL.com

Following the first round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, Patriots HC Bill Belichick gave QB Mac Jones a vote of confidence heading into 2023.

Prisco's 2023 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams: Eagles, Cowboys, Bengals, Lions get A's, 4 tie for worst mark - CBSSports.com

Pete Prisco hands out grades to every team for their 2023 NFL Draft haul