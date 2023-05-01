Seahawks decline fifth-year option on linebacker Jordyn Brooks

The 2023 NFL Draft came is now in the rear view mirror, and fans of the Seattle Seahawks are excited following what they hope will be a second consecutive monster draft class. The optimism is understandable, given the on field performance and production of the 2022 Seattle draft class, especially after years of draftees failing to live up to the hopes and expectations of fans.

However, the first part of the week is not just about the 2023 rookies, as May 2 is also the deadline for teams to either exercise or decline the fifth-year option for first round picks made in 2020. For Seattle this effectively means making a decision on whether or not to give linebacker Jordyn Brooks a fully-guaranteed, one-year contract for 2024 in the amount of $12.722M. According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, that decision has now been made.

The #Seahawks are not picking up the fifth-year option of LB Jordyn Brooks, per source. Talented linebacker will enter a contract year in Seattle and will be recovered from an ACL. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 1, 2023

As things stand, none of the players projected to be at or near the top of the depth chart at off-ball linebacker for the Seahawks are signed past 2023, with Bobby Wagner, Devin Bush and Brooks now all set to be free agents following the 2023 season.