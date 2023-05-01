Seahawks enter Phase II of offseason program

Two weeks ago the Seattle Seahawks started their 2023 offseason workout program, which means that Monday marks the start of Phase II of the offseason regimen.

Phase I of the NFL offseason program is conditioning work only for players, while Phase II moves to on-field activities, including coaching, though subject to stringent restrictions. From Article 21, Section 2(c)(ii) of the 2020 collective bargaining agreement: (Author’s Note: Bolding added to highlight key parts.)

Phase Two shall consist of the next three weeks of the Club’s offseason workout program. Subject to the additional rules set forth in Section 5 of this Article, during Phase Two all coaches shall be allowed on the field. On-field workouts may include (1) individual or group instruction and drills during which offensive players may hold shields or bags for offensive players and defensive players may hold shields or bags for defensive players; (2) “perfect play” drills (e.g., offense or defense only, but not offense vs. defense), or special teams drills on a “separates” basis (e.g.., kicking team or return team only, but not kicking team vs. return team); (3) drills and plays conducted with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players with each group permitted to align eleven or fewer players across from eleven or fewer players. Players on one side of the ball may execute a play, but players on the opposite side of the ball may not initiate contact with, or attempt to impede the progress of, players who are running the play (such drills and plays shall be conducted at an acceptable walkthrough pace (i.e., Pro Bowl practice pace), as demonstrated in a video jointly approved by the parties); and (4) JUGGS machines may be used —149— for pass catching, punt returns, and kickoff returns. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted. No offense vs. defense drills are permitted (e.g., no oneon-one offensive linemen vs. defensive linemen pass rush or pass protection drills, no wide receivers vs. defensive backs bump-and-run drills, and no one-on-one special teams drills involving both offense and defense are permitted.) Players may wear jointly-approved protective shirts during Phase Two but cannot wear helmets, except that players using JUGGS machines may wear helmets for safety purposes if the player so desires. The on-field time limit for Phase Two begins when coaches begin to coach a player or players on the field.

In short, players aren’t allowed to wear helmets unless they’re afraid of getting hit in the head by a football from a JUGGS machine, contact is strictly forbidden and players are not allowed to go full speed.

What this means is that in the coming weeks fans should be getting some on-field practice photos and videos from the team account, which will have to suffice since Monday marks twelve weeks until the date the Seahawks are likely to report for training camp in late July.