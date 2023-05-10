Two-time national champion linebacker invited to Seahawks minicamp

With rookie minicamp kicking off this weekend for the Seattle Seahawks, an interesting name has surfaced for tryouts.

The Score’s Jordan Schultz reports that Dylan Moses, who was one of the best linebackers in college football and a two-time national champion at Alabama, is among those invited to camp.

Moses’ story is one defined really by injuries. When healthy, he was a second-team All-American in 2018, but in his freshman season in 2017 he missed the CFP semifinals and the national title with a broken foot. He then missed all of 2019 with an ACL tear suffered during the summer, and while he did get third-team All-American honors in 2020, he revealed in January 2021 that he hadn’t fully recovered from knee surgery.

Unfortunately for Moses, his stock tanked from a probable Day 2 pick to undrafted when he entered the NFL in the 2021 season. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed him as a UDFA, but he never played a snap for them after spending the whole year on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Jacksonville released Moses in 2022 and he’s been a free agent ever since.

Seattle could use linebacker depth but this is just a tryout, and if injuries have robbed him of his full potential, then we know the outcome of this story. Here are some highlights of his work with the Crimson Tide.