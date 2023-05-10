Our Seattle Seahawks have been maligned for taking flyers on intriguing players that don’t always seem to find their niche in the NFL. In fairness, every team can and does face criticism for making similar moves. To the Seahawks’ credit, when those players reach most or all of their potential, they end up having a lasting legacy in a city that loves them and a coaching staff that maximizes their abilities. Darrell Taylor has a chance to be special. This season is an important one for Taylor. While he accumulated 9.5 sacks last season, DT was not great against the run and tended to freestyle in scheme instead of setting an edge. f he becomes a bit more well-rounded, coupling his speed and flexibility with proper technique and a higher football IQ, really there is no ceiling. Personally, I am looking forward to watching his game evolve next season. How are y’all feeling about DT? Let us know in the comments below!

Seahawks News

It's not surprising that the Seahawks drafted a cornerback 5th overall - Seaside Joe

Devon Witherspoon isn't the first defensive back that Seattle has made a huge investment in: Seaside Joe 1529

Seahawks named biggest winners in undrafted free agency - Seahawks Wire

The Seahawks are also getting very high marks for the crop of players they signed as undrafted free agents.

Despite Seattle’s impressive draft, K.J. Wright says Niners are still the best team in NFC West - Seahawks Wire

USA TODAY Sports sits down with former Seahawks defensive player K.J. Wright to discuss the NFC West next season.

Seahawks draft plans revealed in intriguing articles « Seahawks Draft Blog

After the draft it’s always a fun exercise to try and put together little bits of information to try and work out the thinking in the draft room.

ESPN NFL Draft expert breaks down all 10 Seattle Seahawks picks - Seattle Sports

ESPN NFL Draft expert Matt Miller broke down each pick the Seattle Seahawks made during the 2023 NFL Draft with Seattle Sports' Brock & Salk.

Cliff Avril: What Seahawks' Taylor needs to become 'better than me' - Seattle Sports

Former Seattle Seahawks DE Cliff Avril thinks Darrell Taylor has all the tools to be special, and even better than the former Pro Bowler.

Two Seattle Seahawks picks will make or break their '23 draft class - Seattle Sports

When it comes to the two rookies who could make the biggest difference for the Seattle Seahawks in 2023, it may not be their first-rounders.

Why Jaxon Smith-Njigba fits the Seahawks perfectly: ‘He wants to dominate’ - The Athletic

Smith-Njigba fills a glaring Seahawks need while offering a complete skill set. “He does it at the highest level I’ve seen," his coach said.

What The Seahawks Said After The 2023 NFL Draft - Seahawks.com

Interviews, transcripts, and press conferences featuring Seahawks draft picks, John Schneider and Pete Carroll from throughout the 2023 NFL Draft.

Seattle Seahawks Pre-OTAs Roster Reset: Safeties - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Health will once again be a major factor, but if the Seattle Seahawks can keep their star safeties healthy, the group should once again stand out as one of the most talented in the entire NFL spearheading an improved defense in 2023.

NFC West News

49ers post-draft depth chart: How many ‘blue chip’ Pro Bowl level players are on offense? - Niners Nation

Going through each position and giving them a designation. From "Blue chip" to "practice squad."

Rookie Safety Ji'Ayir Brown can Become a Starter for the 49ers in 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Finding a starter for the 2023 season in the NFL draft was always going to be a stretch for the San Francisco 49ers.

Arizona Cardinals Undergoing Massive Culture Change - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals made it a point of emphasis to undergo a massive culture change during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Red Rain Podcast: The Decision that Could Turn Cardinals’ Woes into Standing O’s - Revenge of the Birds

In this podcast, I will provide an analysis of the root causes for Michael Bidwill’s poor decision making —- and then reveal an epiphany I have recently felt about a decision that Bidwill could...

Rams draft news: meeting the undrafted rookies - Turf Show Times

Quarterback Dresser Winn and running back Tiyon Evans

NFL Insider Reveals Los Angeles Rams Process That Lead to Drafting QB Stetson Bennett - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler shed some light on the process that led the Los Angeles Rams to draft quarterback Stetson Bennett

Around The NFL

In a record class of 5th-year options declined by NFL teams, another Daniel Jones payday is lurking - Yahoo Sports

Teams have been forced to make significant judgement calls a full season early. And when it turns out to be the wrong one — as it was with Jones — a franchise can be backed into a costly corner.

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett: We have very good pieces, there has to be cohesion - ProFootballTalk

When Nathaniel Hackett was the head coach of the Broncos at this time last year, there was a lot of excitement around the team about what quarterback Russell Wilson‘s arrival would mean for Denver’s season.

Anna Wolfe wins Pulitzer Prize for her coverage of Brett Favre, Mississippi welfare scandal - ProFootballTalk

The whole truth remains to be determined — and thanks to several pending legal actions it possibly will be — regarding what Brett Favre knew and when he knew it regarding federal welfare funds that were not used as intended in Mississippi. No matter where it goes from here, Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today surely never expected that her coverage of it would receive the ultimate prize for journalism.

With more advocates, showcases than ever for HBCU prospects, draft results suggest there’s still a long way to go

During February’s HBCU Combine, NFL legend Doug Williams witnessed several players from historically Black colleges and universities with the talent to get draf…

2023 NFL season: 32 teams, 32 people to root for - NFL.com

Looking ahead to the 2023 season, former NFL cornerback and current NFL Network analyst Jason McCourty identifies one person to root for on all 32 teams. Why do Dallas' Dak Prescott and Chicago's Justin Fields have his support?

Sturm: The Cowboys front office’s 5 biggest mistakes of the past decade - The Athletic

From drafting a RB at No. 4 in 2016 to keeping Jason Garrett too long to extending that running back the Cowboys selected in 2016.

2023 NFL strength of schedule for all 32 teams: Eagles, Cowboys and Dolphins have it the toughest - CBSSports.com

Here's how the strength of schedule ranking breaks down for all 32 teams heading into the 2023 season

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs and Eagles take top spots, Jets soar after 2023 NFL Draft | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

A look at where all 32 NFL teams stand following the 2023 NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles headline the list.

Most improved secondaries following free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Zoltán Buday breaks down the most improved secondaries following free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.