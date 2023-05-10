As expected, all of the Seattle Seahawks’ road games for the 2023 season will be true road games.

The NFL announced its England and Germany games on Wednesday morning, and none of them involve the Seahawks. Based on Seattle’s road schedule, only the Tennessee Titans would’ve been an option for a return to Europe. Instead, the Titans will “host” the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 15 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Seattle was in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany last season, a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their maiden trip to London was in 2018, a 27-3 romp over the Raiders. With regular season games eventually planned for Canada, don’t be surprised if the Seahawks’ next game outside the US is just a short hop over the border to Vancouver.

No team from the mountain or pacific time zones will be making an overseas trip this year, and by far the marquee international game is the Nov. 5 clash between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt.

Here’s the International Series slate, with all kickoff times at 9:30 AM ET/6:30 AM PT. The home team is listed second:

Week 4 (Oct. 1): Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London - Wembley) - ESPN+

Week 5 (Oct. 8): Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills (London - Wembley) - NFL Network

Week 6 (Oct. 15): Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans (London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) - NFL Network

Week 9 (Nov. 5): Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Frankfurt) - NFL Network

Week 10 (Nov. 12): Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (Frankfurt) - NFL Network