It’s been four months since we last saw our Seahawks in action, but we’re not just four months away from seeing them return to the field in their quest for a second Super Bowl title in franchise history. This season’s opponents list includes the entire NFC East and the AFC North, two of the stronger looking divisions in the NFL. We’ll also see Seattle and the Detroit Lions clash again in a rematch of their 2022 classic.
The full 2023 NFL regular season schedule is set to be released on Thursday, May 11 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. ESPN and NFL Network will have schedule specials but honestly you need to reassess some things if you’re going to watch a three-hour broadcast speculating about games that are still months away from happening.
This post contains everything from rumored dates and times across the league, any pertinent Seahawks news, and more. When the whole Seahawks schedule is out, that will come in a separate article. We don’t know if the preseason schedule will come out at the same time, but if that does then we’ll update accordingly.
Seahawks 2023 opponents
Home
Washington Commanders
Away
San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals
Seahawks confirmations, rumors, and leaks
N/A for now.
NFL schedule confirmations and leaks
International games revealed
Confirmed. #NFLUK— NFL UK (@NFLUK) May 10, 2023
Not one, but TWO games in Germany this season! @NFLDeutschland pic.twitter.com/z5q7ykS12J— NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2023
Dolphins at Jets on Black Friday on Amazon Prime
Divisional game on Black Friday? YES.— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 10, 2023
We’re taking on the NY Jets in the Big . Catch us on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/3gaiGnhvnN
Giants at Eagles on Christmas Day on FOX
A Christmas rivalry pic.twitter.com/iSlxzidNgZ— New York Giants (@Giants) May 10, 2023
Bengals at Chiefs on New Years Eve on CBS
Burrow vs. Mahomes Part V.— NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2023
Coming on New Year's Eve.
: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/tKWK0bifVH
Strength of schedule
Seattle’s strength of schedule, based on their 2023 opponents’ combined records from the 2022 season, ranks 11th. Somehow, someway, this is the third straight year they have been exactly 11th. This is a functionally useless metric and it shouldn’t have been more apparent when you look at what happened to Seattle’s opponents in 2022. But this is still nevertheless info you might be interested in!
Seahawks odds at DraftKings Sportsbook
+3000 to win the Super Bowl
+1200 to win the NFC
+225 to win the NFC West
Over/under win total at 8.5
