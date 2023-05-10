Happy Seattle Seahawks schedule release day, everyone!

It’s been four months since we last saw our Seahawks in action, but we’re not just four months away from seeing them return to the field in their quest for a second Super Bowl title in franchise history. This season’s opponents list includes the entire NFC East and the AFC North, two of the stronger looking divisions in the NFL. We’ll also see Seattle and the Detroit Lions clash again in a rematch of their 2022 classic.

The full 2023 NFL regular season schedule is set to be released on Thursday, May 11 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. ESPN and NFL Network will have schedule specials but honestly you need to reassess some things if you’re going to watch a three-hour broadcast speculating about games that are still months away from happening.

This post contains everything from rumored dates and times across the league, any pertinent Seahawks news, and more. When the whole Seahawks schedule is out, that will come in a separate article. We don’t know if the preseason schedule will come out at the same time, but if that does then we’ll update accordingly.

Seahawks 2023 opponents

Home

San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Carolina Panthers

Away

San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys

Tennessee Titans

Detroit Lions

Seahawks confirmations, rumors, and leaks

N/A for now.

NFL schedule confirmations and leaks

International games revealed

Not one, but TWO games in Germany this season! @NFLDeutschland pic.twitter.com/z5q7ykS12J — NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2023

Dolphins at Jets on Black Friday on Amazon Prime

Divisional game on Black Friday? YES.



We’re taking on the NY Jets in the Big . Catch us on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/3gaiGnhvnN — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 10, 2023

Giants at Eagles on Christmas Day on FOX

A Christmas rivalry pic.twitter.com/iSlxzidNgZ — New York Giants (@Giants) May 10, 2023

Bengals at Chiefs on New Years Eve on CBS

Burrow vs. Mahomes Part V.



Coming on New Year's Eve.



: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/tKWK0bifVH — NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2023

Strength of schedule

Seattle’s strength of schedule, based on their 2023 opponents’ combined records from the 2022 season, ranks 11th. Somehow, someway, this is the third straight year they have been exactly 11th. This is a functionally useless metric and it shouldn’t have been more apparent when you look at what happened to Seattle’s opponents in 2022. But this is still nevertheless info you might be interested in!

Seahawks odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

+3000 to win the Super Bowl

+1200 to win the NFC

+225 to win the NFC West

Over/under win total at 8.5