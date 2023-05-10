Report: Seahawks sign free agent RB

The Seattle Seahawks added a pair of running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft, but even the selection of Zach Charbonnet of UCLA in the second round and Kenny McIntosh in the seventh round appear to have quenched the team’s desire to add at the position. Thus, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston, the Hawks on Wednesday signed former Minnesota Vikings undrafted free agent Bryant Koback.

#Seahawks signed Bryant Koback — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 10, 2023

For those unfamiliar with Koback, as noted he entered the league as an undrafted free agent, signing with Minnesota after a successful career at Toledo. During his four years with the Rockets he ran for 4,026 yards at 5.9 yards per carry, while finding the end zone 45 times. A threat in the receiving game as well, he also hauled in 66 passes for 654 yards and another 7 touchdowns.

He did not receive a combine invite in 2022, however at his pro day he posted impressive numbers that put his athleticism on the high end for running backs.

Bryant Koback is a RB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.72 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 46 out of 1586 RB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/brIQpt1tES #RAS pic.twitter.com/R7w2szL7s6 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 4, 2022

During the 2022 preseason he carried the ball 21 times for 67 yards and a touchdown, while pulling in 4 passes for 21 yards.