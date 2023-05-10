It’s been nine years since the Seattle Seahawks’ last appearance on Thanksgiving, and they have never hosted a Thanksgiving game in franchise history.

Until this year?

Longtime Sports Radio KJR host Dave ‘Softy’ Mahler heard through the grapevine that Seattle will play what is presumably a primetime game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Hearing the Seahawks are playing the 49ers on Thanksgiving. In Seattle. — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) May 11, 2023

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys always host the daytime matchups on Thanksgiving, so 49ers-Seahawks would be the night capper on NBC if history is a guide.

Again, this is just a report, rumor, unconfirmed story and we’re going to have more rumo(u)rs than a Fleetwood Mac album from now until Thursday at 5 PM PT, when the schedule is finally unveiled.

Seattle’s last Thanksgiving matchup was against the 49ers in 2014, which you may recall ended in a famous 19-3 win that was the beginning of the end of the Jim Harbaugh era. Russell Wilson and Richard Sherman munched on turkey legs at midfield in Santa Clara.

Obviously last year the Seahawks played the 49ers three times, including on a Thursday night in December. None of those games went well and Seattle barely led over the course of 180 minutes of football. Seattle has ideally made some of the requisite moves to close the gap on their longtime NFC West rivals.

I sure as hell would love this to be true. And if it is true then maybe, just maybe, this is where we see those long-awaited throwback unis?