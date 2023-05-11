The full 2023 NFL schedule has been released, which means fans can begin planning where and when they will watch the Seattle Seahawks during the season. Seattle’s 2023 opener will be against none other than the Los Angeles Rams, whom the Seahawks defeated in last year’s regular season finale to get into the playoffs. They will end the season on the road at the Arizona Cardinals, who’ve historically had a hard time beating the Seahawks in Glendale since Pete Carroll became head coach.

There’s an early bye week for the Seahawks in Week 5, and they’ll have consecutive Thursday night games against the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving, then at the Dallas Cowboys the week after to wrap up November. Only three primetime games in total for Seattle, with the other one coming against the New York Giants in Week 4 on ‘Monday Night Football.’

Here’s the full schedule!

September

Week 1, 9/10: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 2, 9/17: at Detroit Lions (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 3, 9/24: vs. Carolina Panthers (1:05 PM PT, CBS )

October

Week 4, 10/2 (Monday Night Football): at New York Giants (5:15 PM PT, ESPN)

Week 5, 10/8: BYE

Week 6, 10/15: at Cincinnati Bengals (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 7, 10/22: vs. Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 8, 10/29: vs. Cleveland Browns (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

November

Week 9, 11/5: at Baltimore Ravens (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 10, 11/12: vs. Washington Commanders (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 11, 11/19: at Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

Week 12, 11/23 (Thanksgiving Thursday): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, NBC)

Week 13, 11/30 (Thursday Night Football): at Dallas Cowboys (5:15 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

December

Week 14, 12/10: at San Francisco 49ers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/17: vs Philadelphia Eagles (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 16, 12/24: at Tennessee Titans (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 17, 12/31: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

January

Week 18, 1/7: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, network TBD)

And now, the countdown is on. Just 122 days until the Seahawks’ regular season opener!