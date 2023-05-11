 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Seahawks schedule leaks: Seattle wraps up regular season vs. Steelers, at Cardinals

It looks like we know Seattle’s last two opponents for the 2023 regular season.

By Mookie Alexander
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The leaks are trickling in for the Seattle Seahawks’ 2023 schedule, and it looks like we have a clearer picture for their end-of-season stretch.

Pittsburgh Steelers reporter Andrew Fillipponi says the team will be flying out to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in the penultimate week of the season.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks’ finale (and hopefully not their last overall game of the season) will reportedly be a divisional matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, per Seahawks beat writer Corbin Smith.

The Steelers have never won at Lumen Field, but keep in mind their only appearances at this stadium were a 23-16 loss in 2003 and the 39-30 classic in 2015. Pittsburgh and Seattle last met in 2021, with the Steelers prevailing 23-20 in Geno Smith’s debut as a Seahawks starter.

As for the regular season finale against the Cardinals, this is the second time in three seasons that the Seahawks will travel to Glendale for Week 18. Seattle has beaten Arizona on the road a whopping nine times in 13 attempts under Pete Carroll, including last season’s 31-21 victory to complete a season sweep.

Continue following our Seahawks schedule tracker in the link below.

