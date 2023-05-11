The leaks are trickling in for the Seattle Seahawks’ 2023 schedule, and it looks like we have a clearer picture for their end-of-season stretch.

Pittsburgh Steelers reporter Andrew Fillipponi says the team will be flying out to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in the penultimate week of the season.

Sources: Week 17. Steelers at Seahawks. New Year's Eve. Pack your champagne for the Northwest Steelers fans. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 11, 2023

Meanwhile, the Seahawks’ finale (and hopefully not their last overall game of the season) will reportedly be a divisional matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, per Seahawks beat writer Corbin Smith.

Hearing #Seahawks will close out season at Cardinals in Week 18. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) May 11, 2023

The Steelers have never won at Lumen Field, but keep in mind their only appearances at this stadium were a 23-16 loss in 2003 and the 39-30 classic in 2015. Pittsburgh and Seattle last met in 2021, with the Steelers prevailing 23-20 in Geno Smith’s debut as a Seahawks starter.

As for the regular season finale against the Cardinals, this is the second time in three seasons that the Seahawks will travel to Glendale for Week 18. Seattle has beaten Arizona on the road a whopping nine times in 13 attempts under Pete Carroll, including last season’s 31-21 victory to complete a season sweep.

