Report: Seahawks signing Mario Edwards

The overhaul of the Seattle Seahawks defensive front this offseason continues.

Following a disastrous 2022 season that saw the Seattle defense gashed by multiple opponents on the ground, the Seahawks apparently set out to tear the defensive front seven down to the studs and rebuild. Gone are Al Woods, Poona Ford, Quinton Jefferson and Cody Barton, while Shelby Harris remains unsigned as a free agent. Added to replace them are Bobby Wagner, Devin Bush, Dre’Mont Jones, Jarran Reed and several draft picks and undrafted free agents.

Now, according to a report Thursday from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Seahawks are set to add another veteran defensive lineman.

The #Seahawks are signing veteran DE Mario Edwards to a one-year deal, sources told @BradyHenderson and me. Edwards, entering his ninth NFL season, had three sacks and seven starts for Tennessee last year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 11, 2023

A second round pick of the then-Oakland but now Las Vegas Raiders in 2015, in eight NFL seasons Mario Edwards has recorded 19.5 sacks and 135 tackles for the Raiders, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and most recently the Tennessee Titans.