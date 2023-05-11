Report: Seahawks sign Jaxon Smith-Njigba

In the 2023 NFL Draft the Seattle Seahawks shocked many observers with both of their Day 1 picks. First, by selecting a cornerback far earlier in the draft than they had under the current leadership of John Schneider and Pete Carroll with the addition of Devon Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick. Then, later on in the evening they once again ignore the advice of many fans and pundits to address the defensive front when they instead opted to add another weapon for Geno Smith in the form of Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Now, just two weeks after selecting JSN with pick No. 20 in the first round, the Seahawks have reportedly signed Smith-Njigba to his rookie contract.

The #Seahawks signed first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 11, 2023

Salaries for draft picks are, of course, slotted under the rookie wage scale. Thus, while not perfectly accurate, the rookie salary projections at OverTheCap.com are close enough. Per their projection JSN should receive a four-year deal for $14.4M, with a projected 2023 cap hit of $2.621M.