2023 Seattle Seahawks preseason schedule

The Seattle Seahawks regular season schedule is finally out, and so are the preseason opponents.

As part of the adjustment to a 17-game season, there are only three preseason games instead of four, with the exception of the two teams playing in the Hall of Fame Game, in which case those teams are playing four.

Seattle’s first two exhibitions will be at Lumen Field against the Minnesota Vikings (Aug. 10-13 range) and Dallas Cowboys (Aug. 17-20 range), and then the finale will be on the road against the Green Bay Packers (Aug. 24-27 range).

Keep in mind that the NFL has made it so roster cutdown day is not in segments, so teams can have 90 players throughout the preseason and then cutdown day gets everyone to the regular season limit of 53.

Kickoff times and dates will be revealed later. Unless something changes, all games will be broadcast on KING-5 television and other primary and secondary Seahawks market affiliates. You probably care about this a lot less than games that actually count for something, but it’s still football and August is not too far away.