Seahawks announce 2023 undrafted free agent class

It has been two weeks since the 2023 NFL Draft was held in Kansas City, and for the Seattle Seahawks that means three-day rookie minicamp takes place starting Friday. In order for players to participate in rookie minicamp, they must be a draft pick, signed as an undrafted free agent, invited for a tryout or a veteran on a tryout invite.

For the Seahawks, this means that the members of the undrafted free agent class that Field Gulls has been tracking since Day 3 of the draft need to be signed in order to participate. And now, the team has announced its official 2023 undrafted free agent signings.

The full list of undrafted free agents for the Seahawks includes:

QB Holton Ahlers, Eastern Carolina

RB Chris Smith, Louisiana

RB Marcus Cooper, Incarnate Word

WR Jake Bobo, UCLA

WR Tyjon Lindsey, Oregon State

WR Matt Landers, Arkansas

WR John Hall, Northwood (MI)

WR C.J. Johnson, Eastern Carolina

TE Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State

OL Kendall Randolph, Alabama

DL Jonah Tavai, San Diego State

DT Robert Cooper, Florida State

DE M.J. Anderson, Iowa State

LB Cam Bright, Washington

LB Patrick O’Connell, Montana

LB Michael Ayers, Ashland

LB Lamont Bishop, Oklahoma State

LB/S Jonathan Sutherland, Penn State

DB Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina

CB Arquon Bush, Cincinnati

CB James Campbell, Montana State

S Ty Okada, Montana State

S Christian Young, Arizona

S Mo Osling, UCLA

LS Chris Stoll, Penn State

In years past there has been churn at the bottom of the roster in the wake of rookie minicamp, and it would not be a surprise for that to be the case again in 2023. Thus, stay tuned to Field Gulls next week in order to stay abreast of the roster moves and tweaks the team makes while counting down to training camp in July.