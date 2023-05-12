Seahawks announce 2023 undrafted free agent class

It has been two weeks since the 2023 NFL Draft was held in Kansas City, and for the Seattle Seahawks that means three-day rookie minicamp takes place starting Friday. In order for players to participate in rookie minicamp, they must be a draft pick, signed as an undrafted free agent, invited for a tryout or a veteran on a tryout invite.
For the Seahawks, this means that the members of the undrafted free agent class that Field Gulls has been tracking since Day 3 of the draft need to be signed in order to participate. And now, the team has announced its official 2023 undrafted free agent signings.
The full list of undrafted free agents for the Seahawks includes:
- QB Holton Ahlers, Eastern Carolina
- RB Chris Smith, Louisiana
- RB Marcus Cooper, Incarnate Word
- WR Jake Bobo, UCLA
- WR Tyjon Lindsey, Oregon State
- WR Matt Landers, Arkansas
- WR John Hall, Northwood (MI)
- WR C.J. Johnson, Eastern Carolina
- TE Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State
- OL Kendall Randolph, Alabama
- DL Jonah Tavai, San Diego State
- DT Robert Cooper, Florida State
- DE M.J. Anderson, Iowa State
- LB Cam Bright, Washington
- LB Patrick O’Connell, Montana
- LB Michael Ayers, Ashland
- LB Lamont Bishop, Oklahoma State
- LB/S Jonathan Sutherland, Penn State
- DB Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina
- CB Arquon Bush, Cincinnati
- CB James Campbell, Montana State
- S Ty Okada, Montana State
- S Christian Young, Arizona
- S Mo Osling, UCLA
- LS Chris Stoll, Penn State
In years past there has been churn at the bottom of the roster in the wake of rookie minicamp, and it would not be a surprise for that to be the case again in 2023. Thus, stay tuned to Field Gulls next week in order to stay abreast of the roster moves and tweaks the team makes while counting down to training camp in July.
