 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
2023 Seahawks schedule Seahawks open 2023 season vs. Rams at home, close at Cardinals

Filed under:

Seahawks announce 2023 undrafted free agent class

After adding ten players in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Seahawks have now made the largest UDFA class in the NFL this year official.

By John P. Gilbert
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 07 Gardner-Webb at East Carolina Photo by Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It has been two weeks since the 2023 NFL Draft was held in Kansas City, and for the Seattle Seahawks that means three-day rookie minicamp takes place starting Friday. In order for players to participate in rookie minicamp, they must be a draft pick, signed as an undrafted free agent, invited for a tryout or a veteran on a tryout invite.

For the Seahawks, this means that the members of the undrafted free agent class that Field Gulls has been tracking since Day 3 of the draft need to be signed in order to participate. And now, the team has announced its official 2023 undrafted free agent signings.

The full list of undrafted free agents for the Seahawks includes:

  • QB Holton Ahlers, Eastern Carolina
  • RB Chris Smith, Louisiana
  • RB Marcus Cooper, Incarnate Word
  • WR Jake Bobo, UCLA
  • WR Tyjon Lindsey, Oregon State
  • WR Matt Landers, Arkansas
  • WR John Hall, Northwood (MI)
  • WR C.J. Johnson, Eastern Carolina
  • TE Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State
  • OL Kendall Randolph, Alabama
  • DL Jonah Tavai, San Diego State
  • DT Robert Cooper, Florida State
  • DE M.J. Anderson, Iowa State
  • LB Cam Bright, Washington
  • LB Patrick O’Connell, Montana
  • LB Michael Ayers, Ashland
  • LB Lamont Bishop, Oklahoma State
  • LB/S Jonathan Sutherland, Penn State
  • DB Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina
  • CB Arquon Bush, Cincinnati
  • CB James Campbell, Montana State
  • S Ty Okada, Montana State
  • S Christian Young, Arizona
  • S Mo Osling, UCLA
  • LS Chris Stoll, Penn State

In years past there has been churn at the bottom of the roster in the wake of rookie minicamp, and it would not be a surprise for that to be the case again in 2023. Thus, stay tuned to Field Gulls next week in order to stay abreast of the roster moves and tweaks the team makes while counting down to training camp in July.

In This Stream

Seattle Seahawks 2023 offseason tracker: Free agency, trades, coaching changes, news, more

View all 107 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...