The schedule has been released, the excitement builds, the Seattle Seahawks make room in their slim budget. A somewhat involved day in the land of the Mighty ‘Hawks. Most likely, the Mario Edwards signing is one of several upcoming additions to be made on a roster that is still not entirely filled out. Usually this time of year is what some would say is a dead period in the NFL off-season. Yet it seems our Seahawks will need to stay busy. Trust the links to inform, guide, and prompt you. And don’t forget to add your thoughts in the comments below. Thanks for being here!

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2023 schedule - Seaside Joe

The full 2023 schedule, primetime games, opponents

Live stream (3:30pm PT): Schedule release preview & reaction « Seahawks Draft Blog

Seahawks schedule release live reaction

Where Pete Carroll expects Seattle Seahawks position battles - Seattle Sports

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll joined Seattle Sports' Brock and Salk on Thursday and shared where he thinks we'll see competition.

Report: Seattle Seahawks signing veteran DL Mario Edwards - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly added to their defense, signing veteran defensive end Mario Edwards to a one-year deal.

Cuteness Overload: Our Youngest 12s Read Our 2023 Schedule - Seahawks.com

We asked our youngest 12s to read our 2023 schedule.

Seattle Seahawks Restructure Tyler Lockett Contract, Create Cap Space - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Desperate for financial relief after an aggressive free agency period, the Seattle Seahawks took a substantial step towards signing their 2023 draft class by restructuring one of their biggest stars in receiver Tyler Lockett.

NFC West News

Rams debut new docu-series: 5 things we learned from episode 1 - Turf Show Times

5 important stories from episode 1 of Rams behind the grind

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald Says He Never Considered Retirement This Offseason - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald said in a press conference on Wednesday that he didn't think about retiring this offseason despite speculation

Arizona Cardinals agree to contract with five 2023 NFL draft picks, including Paris Johnson Jr. - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are getting things done.

They have signed a bevy of their 2023 NFL Draft picks, including first round pick Paris Johnson Jr. to contracts.

Arizona Cardinals Rookies Excited to Get Camp Underway - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals begin their rookie minicamp tomorrow.

49ers news: Elijah Mitchell carries underrated importance in 2023 - Niners Nation

The Niners need their number two back on the field much more often.

Kyle Shanahan Says 49ers QB Trey Lance Finally Has Recovered from a Broken Finger - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Looks like Trey Lance never fully recovered from the finger injury he suffered his rookie season going into the 2022 season.

Around The NFL

NFL: From Lamar Jackson to Aaron Rodgers, top 5 stories of the 2023 schedule - Yahoo Sports

The AFC is loaded with quarterbacks. The top four rookie signal-callers will all play each other. But the juiciest grudge matches ... may have to wait?

Falcons, Bijan Robinson agree to terms on rookie deal - ProFootballTalk

The Falcons have agreed to terms with running back Bijan Robinson on his four-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

NFL schedule 2023 best matchups, winners, Super Bowl picks - ESPN

Best games on the 2023 schedule? Most interesting debuts? Pivotal late-season matchups and potential hot starts? Our panel weighs in.

How drafting Will Levis will affect the Titans QB room - ESPN - Tennessee Titans - ESPN

The Tennessee Titans traded up for a QB for the second year in a row, but where do they stand on the depth chart heading into the season?

NFL teams get creative for 2023 schedule release - NFL.com

Are you ready? Teams around the NFL showed their creativity for Thursday's grand unveiling of the 2023 schedule.

Jets sign ex-Seahawks DL Al Woods - NFL.com

The New York Jets have signed former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Al Woods, the team announced Thursday.

NFL insider notes: League's 2023 schedule guru explains why Lions are in season kickoff, primetime logic, more - CBSSports.com

The NFL's VP of broadcast planning breaks down the biggest questions about the 2023 schedule