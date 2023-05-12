After a wild start to the NFL offseason that included the trading of the first overall pick, a former MVP quarterback being traded and arguably the best player ever retiring, we’ve reached the schedule release part of proceedings. It’s a loaded Week 1 that includes many must-watch games, and for Seattle Seahawks fans there’s excitement in the air as the team is set to begin the upcoming season against the Los Angeles Rams.

The moment the schedule was released, DraftKings Sportsbook installed the Seahawks as betting favorites against their division rivals, who were swept by Seattle last season.

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks (-5.5) - over/under - 47

This Rams team is a massive question mark. They are expected to get back a healthy Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, and Matthew Stafford in addition to having Cam Akers for a full season who looked resurgent at the end of last season. However, during the off-season their defense lost Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner, Leonard Floyd, and Greg Gaines, which is a lot of production that needs to be replaced.

The Seahawks on the other hand had an extremely strong offseason. They added to their defense in free agency, bringing back Bobby Wagner and picking up Dre’Mont Jones. On top of those two they took Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round of the NFL Draft. The offense is loaded featuring the likes of Kenneth Walker lll, Zach Charbonnet, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and JSN which should give this Rams and most other defenses fits.

Prediction - Seahawks -5.5 - Under 47