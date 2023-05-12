With rookie mini-camp underway on Friday, the Seattle Seahawks announced the signing of 25 undrafted free agents, as well as confirmed that six of their 10 draft picks are now under contract.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, ex-Michigan teammates Mike Morris and Olu Oluwatimi, Mississippi State nose tackle Cameron Young, New Mexico safety Jarrick Reed II, and two-time national champion Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh have all put pen to paper and are officially Seahawks members. Smith-Njigba, Morris, and McIntosh were all previously reported signings.

Seattle didn’t have the cap space to sign their 2023 class, hence the restructuring of Tyler Lockett’s deal earlier in the week. They will probably make more moves in the coming days so that everyone else gets signed, but these are essentially formalities.

