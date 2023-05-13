In today’s links: Coach Pete Carroll talks Seattle Seahawks roster, rookie minicamp, and more; league-wide UDFA signings; more schedule analysis, projections, and more! Dive into the links. We got you covered.

Seahawks News

This week I had the opportunity to sit down with Jim Nagy from the Senior Bowl and discuss the Seahawks’ 2023 draft class (and he provides some insight on the conversations he had with John Schneider before and after the draft). We also get into some other topics in a wide ranging conversation. Check it out below:

During his interview with Seattle Sports' Brock and Salk, Pete Carroll shared some insight into the Seattle Seahawks' defense.

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly have a new D-lineman in Mario Edwards. Brock Huard breaks down how he fits into the team's defense.

News and notes from the first day of Seahawks rookie minicamp.

With rookie minicamp about to kick off, Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll discussed the upcoming season with Brock Huard and Mike Salk of Seattle Sports 710AM.

Including two Thursday night games in back-to-back weeks, the Seattle Seahawks face several difficult stretches this upcoming season as they try to get back to the playoffs.

NFC West News

The team also announced that they’ve signed each of the 12 undrafted free agents, too.

Analyzing the best and worst performances from San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp.

Arizona Cardinals rookie OL Paris Johnson honored Pat Tillman by wearing his jersey at his rookie contract signing.

We finish up the looks through the 2023 NFL undrafted free agents with a local product in Kyle Soelle.

Jared Goff has the Lions ready for primetime as Detroit looks to compete

The Los Angeles Rams still have several key building blocks on their roster, but early projections from analysts don't view the collective team in favorable fashion.

Around The NFL

NFL agent David Canter is being investigated by the NFLPA for allegedly offering bribes to general managers around the time of the draft.

Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars will get more time in the spotlight than usual. Not so much for the Falcons, Cardinals, Colts and Texans.

The Raiders have their top draft choice under contract.

The NFL schedule release included some fantastic matchups.

With NFL free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft behind us, we take a deep dive into each team's roster, including rookies to watch, X-factors, win totals and rankings.

There is both good and bad to every team's 2023 NFL schedule

The NFL scheduled some huge games in its marquee broadcast spots early on, starting 2023 off with an Aaron Rodgers-fueled bang.