Why the Seahawks will lead the NFL in air yards this season

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the NFL’s best deep passers in Geno Smith, a top-flight receiving duo in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (set to be a trio with rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba now in the fold), and a head coach in Pete Carroll who has shown a willingness to pass the ball more often. It stands to reason that with an improved receiving corps and offensive line, the aerial attack could be one of the most lethal in the league.

But this article has nothing to do with that.

You see, the NFL schedule was released earlier in the week and that gives us all the info we need on which teams will travel the furthest over the totality of 17 regular season games. As usual, the Seahawks top the charts.

How far is your @NFL team going to travel this season?



Here's the rundown -- from the @Seahawks to the @Bengals and all 30 teams in between https://t.co/KwyrUMqpQw pic.twitter.com/UMHHNoQprF — Bill Speros (@billsperos) May 10, 2023

If you remember your conversion rates, a mile is 1,760 yards, so 31,600 miles is an astounding 55,616,000 yards traveled through the air for the Seahawks in the 2023 season. Their six non-divisional road games are at least 2,000 miles (3,520,000 yards) away from Seattle, which is logical since they’re playing the NFC East, the AFC North, and the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions. Don’t blame the league, blame physical geography.

Seattle has the fifth-best road record in the NFL since Pete Carroll became head coach back in 2010.

This has been the 2023 edition of Field Gulls shitposting our way into another cheap clickbait pun related to Seattle’s flight mileage/yardage.

