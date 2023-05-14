Shaquill Griffin is staying in the AFC South.

The former Seattle Seahawks starting cornerback has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Texans. Griffin had signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 free agency, but struggled with performance and injuries and was released earlier this offseason.

According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, the contract is worth up to $4.5 million, and he’ll be joining a cornerback depth chart that includes 2022 first-round draft pick Derek Stingley Jr, Desmond King, and Steven Nelson.

Breaking: CB Shaquill Griffin is signing a 1-year deal with the #Texans worth up to $4.5M, source tells @theScore.



The 2019 Pro Bowler most recently played for the #Jaguars after beginning his NFL career with the #Seahawks. Still just 27 years old, Shaq has amassed 6 career… pic.twitter.com/voJQt5SFUL — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 13, 2023

Griffin started for the Seahawks from midway through his rookie season in 2017 all the way until his final year with the team in 2020. In effect, he was Richard Sherman’s successor and while he had his bright spots, that’s a difficult act to follow. But Shaq is still just 27 years old and there’s still time for him to find his footing again in the NFL, provided first and foremost he can recover from the back injury that ended his 2022 season (and tenure with the Jaguars) early.

In other news: Griffin’s former Seahawks teammate Tre Flowers inked a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Flowers, who started alongside Griffin for two full seasons, was waived by Seattle in 2021 and then picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals, where he served as an extra defensive back in nickel and dime formations. It was not uncommon for him to be covering the opposition’s tight ends, including Mark Andrews, Darren Waller, and Travis Kelce. Cincinnati opted not to retain Flowers in free agency.

Good luck to both of them!