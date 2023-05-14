Seahawks 2023 schedule: Which games are you most looking forward to?

The Seattle Seahawks schedule is out, and chances are some of you have already bought tickets and made plans to attend at least one of these games.

For this week’s discussion we want to know which games you’re most eager to see? Now it’s mid-May and there’s a good chance many of the responses in the comments will look silly in a few months, but let’s just work off of our assumptions!

I’ve got a couple of matchups in mind for a variety of reasons:

at Detroit Lions, Week 2

Last year this was a 48-45 classic. Honestly we should shout out the Lions because they were 1-6 at the end of October, would’ve made the playoffs if not for the Seahawks having the tiebreaker, and now they’re the opening night opponent for the Kansas City Chiefs. There’s belief in the Lions as not just a playoff team, but as a division champion for the first time since the 1990s.

Two high-powered offenses, two head coaches with big personalities, what’s not to love?

at Baltimore Ravens, Week 9

November 5 is my birthday. I’m torn between wishing this was the Seahawks bye week and actually wanting them to play. Last time they played on November 5 was in 2017, and I’d just moved to back to the West Coast and was still staying in a hotel when Seattle completely botched a winnable home game against Washington.

So I get the Seahawks on my birthday. If I’m fortunate, they’ll win.

vs. San Francisco 49ers, Week 12

Well this is the first time I’ve ever worked on Thanksgiving, so it better be worth it. Time for revenge on the 49ers after the rare triple sweep last season.

at Dallas Cowboys, Week 13

This will be the Seahawks’ first meaningful game in JerryWorld since the playoff loss back in the 2018 season. Who doesn’t love a road win over the Cowboys, regardless of how good they actually are? And it’ll be the first time Kirk Herbstreit has called a Seahawks game since this classic...

Kirk Herbstreit is on the Pro Bowl broadcast. Need a Tariq Woolen interception:pic.twitter.com/A9enOSFyQZ — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) February 5, 2023

Here’s how some of you answered on Twitter!

Wrecking the Lions week 2. — ImTheScientist (@_ImTheScientist) May 12, 2023

49ers on my birthday on TNF! Going to that one for sure! — Ayy Mike (@Ayyy_Mike91) May 12, 2023

Not going to attend any but most definitely excited for that thanksgiving game vs the 49ers — a ‍♂️ | (9-8) REG SZN! (@ZaySZN__) May 12, 2023

Seahawks at titans!! I live in NW GA so this is the first hawks game I’ve really had a chance to ever see live! Won’t be the same as a game at Lumen but I’ll make it there eventually!! — Memphis Davila (@Memphii71) May 12, 2023

Going to giants and ravens — Joey Sparrow (@Sparrow5Joey) May 12, 2023

Coming to Seattle for the 1st time for the Carolina game! — William Fulmer (@WilliamFulmer5) May 12, 2023

