In today’s links: Pete Carroll enters his 50th year of coaching American Football; Clint Hurtt is pretty confident that our Seattle Seahawks defense will be better than it’s been in years; Oluwatimi’s been inspiring confidence in the coaching staff; Day 2 of Rookie Minicamp, and more. Let’s rock and roll!

#np Buena Vista Social Club

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2023 positional rankings: Mike Clay - Seaside Joe

Where ESPN's Mike Clay has Seattle ranked among their NFL counterparts as we enter the sickest part of the offseason: Seaside Joe 1533

With contract in hand, Holton Ahlers has inside track on Seahawks' third QB job - The Seattle Times

The Seahawks made clear how comfortable they feel about their quarterback position when they decided not to use any of their 10 picks in the draft last month to add to the duo of Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

Pete Carroll enters his 50th coaching season even more fired up than usual about Seahawks - The Seattle Times

Just imagine how many mundane conditioning drills Pete Carroll has observed in the 50 years since he took a graduate assistant position at his alma mater, College of the Pacific, in 1973, to launch his coaching career. But we know the truth by now: Carroll sees something special at the dawn of each season, absolutely convinced that there's a championship on the horizon, if only he can just coax it out of them.

Seahawks had emotional call with seventh-round pick Kenny McIntosh - Seahawks Wire

It is practically impossible to not either smile or get a little choked up when you hear calls like this.... if not both.

Clint Hurtt: Seattle Seahawks' D will be 'significantly better' in '23 - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt joined Seattle Sports' Bump & Stacy to discuss the defense, new players on that side of the ball and more.

PHOTOS: Seahawks Rookies Get Early Seattle Summer Preview During Day Two Of Rookie Minicamp - Seahawks.com

Seahawks rookies were treated to blue skies and mid-80 degree weather in Seattle for day two of rookie minicamp on May 13, 2023 at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

Seahawks rookie camp notes: Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s mental reps, DTs start strong, and more - The Athletic

The Seahawks' first-round wide receiver is easing back into things, but that isn't stopping him from getting valuable reps at practice.

Impressions From Day 1 of Seattle's Rookie Minicamp - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Finally getting to see their latest crop of draft picks as well as a large group of undrafted signees on the field, the Seattle Seahawks kicked their offseason program into overdrive with an eventful first day of rookie minicamp.

Seattle Seahawks C Olu Oluwatimi Already Earning Raving Reviews From Pete Carroll, Teammates - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Experienced beyond his years with over 3,000 college snaps at center and a pair of prestigious awards on his resume coming into the NFL, Olu Oluwatimi wasted little time impressing his new coaching staff and teammates at the Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp.

NFC West News

49ers Transcripts: DC Steve Wilks talks Drake Jackson, Javon Kinlaw before rookie minicamp - Niners Nation

The new 49ers defensive coordinator was available to answer questions. Here’s a full transcript via 49ers.com

What is the Toughest Stretch of Games on the 49ers 2023 Schedule? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the toughest strech of the San Francisco 49ers' 2023 regular season schedule.

When Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Could Return From ACL Injury - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to see Kyler Murray return at some point - but when can we expect that?

Cardinals schedule analysis: Game-by-game win-loss record prediction - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals schedule is out and now we need to figure out how things play out. I am sure the takes will continue to be reasonable and measured.

Let’s work through things.

Weeks 1-4 no...

Rams offensive line ranked 30th in the NFL by ESPN analyst - Turf Show Times

Did L.A. do enough in the offseason to improve one of the 2022’s worst units?

GM Les Snead Hesitant To Label Los Angeles Rams As Rebuilding Team - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

While the Los Angeles Rams have a different approach for the 2023 NFL season, general manager Les Snead isn't calling it a rebuild just yet

Around The NFL

Cowboys assistant has concerning quote about team's kicker situation - Larry Brown Sports

Dallas Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel had a pretty rough quote about the present state of the team's kickers.

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles fulfills promise to mother with college degree, 37 years after leaving for NFL - Yahoo Sports

It took nearly four decades, but a promise was a promise for Todd Bowles.

Report: Absent league's desire to dump Dan Snyder, Josh Harris bid wouldn't be approved - ProFootballTalk

Josh Harris apparently is in the right place at the perfect time.

How the Texans prepared for years for this splashy offseason - ESPN

The Texans hired one of the hottest coaches, spent millions in free agency and capped things off by trading up for the No. 3 pick in the draft.

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson excited with place in Arthur Smith's offense: 'He uses me everywhere' - NFL.com

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is excited with his place in Atlanta's offense, saying at rookie minicamp that head coach Arthur Smith is using him "everywhere."

Dan Snyder (finally) says he’s selling the Commanders, allowing D.C. to rejoice - The Athletic

In 50 words Friday, Dan Snyder said what Washington fans have long waited hear (even if some won't rejoice until the sale is final).

Jets hit with bizarre scheduling quirk that NFL has only seen once in 93 years plus 14 other schedule oddities - CBSSports.com

Some teams were given a pretty crazy schedule by the NFL