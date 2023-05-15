In terms of the Seattle Seahawks-based news in today’s links, our focus is on the rookies and the interesting qualities they exhibit. Each one has a different story to tell, and as each arrive to Seattle to begin their professional football journeys, a fresh path forms in front of their respective feet. As the rookies continue to challenge and reveal themselves on the grid-iron, watch here for all the analysis, development, and most all the appropriate speculation. Thanks for being here!

Seahawks News

Seahawks Young Core Players: Then vs Now - Seaside Joe

The average age is going down but the optimism is going up: Seaside Joe 1534

WATCH: Rookie S Jerrick Reed II on his unique path to the NFL - Yahoo Sports

Every draft pick represents an individual with their own story and journey to the league.

Pete Carroll: Seahawks ‘continued from where we left off’ in the draft - Seahawks Wire

Seattle followed up a strong draft class with what appears to be a similarly talented 2023 group

Seahawks Observations: Salk's takeaways from rookie minicamp - Seattle Sports

Mike Salk attended the Seattle Seahawks' rookie minicamp and came away impressed by what he saw from the team's 10-player draft class.

'Something Special' Happening With Seattle Seahawks Rookies Says Pete Carroll - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With rookie minicamp underway, coach Pete Carroll had plenty of praise for the Seattle Seahawks' rookies so far.

NFC West News

Best, Worst Stretch in Arizona Cardinals' 2023 Schedule - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals' 2023 schedule is now fully known. Here's the best and worst stretch of games for the team.

Why 49ers DC Steve Wilks Advocated to Draft Ji'Ayir Brown - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

One of the loudest voices that advocated for the 49ers to draft safety Ji'Ayir Brown was defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

49ers Quarterbacks: Brock Purdy v. Trey Lance will be fascinating - Niners Nation

A team in the NFC Championship twice in a row after trading the farm for a quarterback who hasn’t done much

Rams training camp schedule: Sets joint practices with Broncos, Raiders - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay looks to prepare team by facing Broncos, Raiders for extra practice

Stetson Bennett: Do 'Genius' Los Angeles Rams Know a Secret About Georgia Rookie QB? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

I'm "excited to work with coach Sean McVay,'' rookie QB Stetson Bennett says. "I don't know much (about him), but I hear he's a genius.''

Around The NFL

Al Michaels shares strong opinion on 'Thursday Night Football' schedule - Larry Brown Sports

Al Michaels shared a strong opinion on Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' schedule for the 2023 season after the NFL announced it

Undrafted QB Malik Cunningham brings intriguing skill set to Patriots - ESPN

The Patriots have a long history of using UDFAs, and Cunnningham has a legit chance to make the 2023 roster.

Jets' Will McDonald went from off year to skilled pass rusher in draft - ESPN

Edge rusher Will McDonald IV was a surprise first pick for some, but not for Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.

Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr. on position change: 'I'm super excited' - NFL.com

Houston Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr. says he's "super excited" to make a position change from linebacker to defensive end.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn clarifies Micah Parsons' role: ‘He’s a pass-rushing linebacker’ - NFL.com

As the Cowboys' offseason training begins, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn spoke with media on Saturday and talked about the role Micah Parsons will play during the 2023 season.

For Donna Kelce, a Mother’s Day gift came early in the form of Super Bowl LVII - The Athletic

Travis Kelce's Chiefs and Jason Kelce's Eagles played in Super Bowl LVII. It's an early Mother's Day present Donna Kelce will never forget.

2023 post-draft trade candidates: Dalvin Cook, Austin Ekeler lead options after Za'Darius Smith sent to Browns - CBSSports.com

A look at some splashy names who could be moved this summer