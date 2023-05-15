Rookie minicamp gave the Seattle Seahawks a chance to see what some of their 2023 draft picks could do on the field, as well as give a look at the undrafted free agents added in the wake of the draft. And, as is often the case, in the wake of rookie minicamp having been completed over the weekend, on Monday the team made a handful of roster moves, adding a pair of players in the defensive front seven, while also moving on from a pair of front seven defenders.

The additions include making official a signing that was rumored last week, and which Pete Carroll hinted would get done early this week, bringing Mario Edwards into the fold. In addition, however, the team also added nose tackle Forrest Merrill. Merrill entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2021, signing with the Los Angeles Chargers and seeing the field for three dozen defensive snaps over the course of four games during his rookie season. He then spent the 2022 season on injured reserve, though did spend the offseason and the first few weeks of training camp practicing in Brandon Staley’s version of the Vic Fangio defense.

In order to make room on the 90-man roster for Edwards and Merrill the Seahawks waived Michael Ayers (Ashland) and Jacob Sykes of (UCLA).