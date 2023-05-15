 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
2023 Seahawks schedule Seahawks open 2023 season vs. Rams at home, close at Cardinals

Filed under:

Report: Seahawks sign Sea Dragons defensive lineman

Seahawks fill out the roster by adding another name to the defensive line competition.

By John P. Gilbert
/ new
Vegas Vipers v Seattle Sea Dragons Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks announced a pair of signings earlier Monday, making official the addition of defensive end Mario Edwards, while also moving on from a pair of undrafted free agents they had just recently signed. The most interesting note from the announcement, however, was that as the Hawks had an open roster spot prior to signing a pair and releasing a pair, that meant that even after those four transactions they were still at 89 players on the 90 man roster.

With that in mind, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC@ Houston, the Seahawks have filled out their roster by adding another name to the competition in the defensive front.

For those unfamiliar with the name, Austin Faoliu played at the University of Oregon, where he wracked up 113 tackles and a half dozen sacks in 36 games for the Ducks. Undrafted in 2021, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys, but spent his rookie season on the practice squad after failing to make the 53 man roster. He did, however, play in one game and make a pair of tackles in just thirteen defensive snaps against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.

He started all 10 games for the Sea Dragons during the 2023 season, recording 24 tackles and a sack.

In This Stream

Seattle Seahawks 2023 offseason tracker: Free agency, trades, coaching changes, news, more

View all 113 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...