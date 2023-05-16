In today’s links: a quick assessment of all 32 NFL clubs; Practice squad projections for our Seattle Seahawks, plus rookie minicamp standouts; Did Matt Ryan retire?; When will Stetson Bennett start for the Los Angeles Rams?; and more!

Seahawks News

Seahawks Practice Squad Projection: Ideal Candidates - Seaside Joe

An early look at who could make the final 14-man practice squad in Seattle: 5/15/2023

Seahawks announce they've signed 2 more defensive linemen - Seahawks Wire

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters this weekend at rookie minicamp that the team still had work to do on their defensive line. Today, Seattle followed through by adding a couple more pieces to their interior rotation.

Part three of my early 2024 QB review « Seahawks Draft Blog

This process of trying to study the 2024 quarterbacks has been quite interesting. There are so many names to run through and it’s becoming quite apparent that this is a deep class but it lacks star power.

Bump: One Seattle Seahawks coach stood out at rookie minicamp - Seattle Sports

While most attention was paid to the Seattle Seahawks' top rookies this weekend, O-line coach Andy Dickerson also caught Michael Bumpus' eye.

Why Pete Carroll praised one Seattle Seahawks rookie the most - Seattle Sports

What Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said about sixth-round safety Jerrick Reed jumped out to Brock Huard. He explains why.

Monday Round-Up: NFL.com Names Anthony Bradford & Cameron Young As Day 3 Picks Likely To Compete For Starting Spot - Seahawks.com

Seahawks rookies Anthony Bradford and Cameron Young named day-three candidates to start in 2023.

Seahawks rookie camp wrap: Early glimpse at what looks like another impactful class - The Athletic

After getting more early contributions than expected from its 2022 draft class, the '23 class is already looking like it might be the same.

Seattle Seahawks Pre-OTAs Roster Reset: Running Backs - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Restocking their backfield by using two draft picks at the position, including landing Zach Charbonnet in the second round, the Seattle Seahawks should feel pretty good about their backfield stable behind Ken Walker III heading towards a new season.

NFC West News

49ers news: ESPN’s Mike Clay projects the 49ers to have a bottom-10 CB group - Niners Nation

The Niners are falling victim to the unknown in a couple of these positional rankings

How Cameron Latu and Brayden Willis Eventually Will Replace 49ers TE George Kittle - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how rookies Cameron Latu and Brayden Willis eventually will replace San Francisco 49ers veteran tight end George Kittle.

Arizona Cardinals Draft Picks Will Boost Multiple Positions - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals made sure most of their 2023 draft class had versatility to offer on the football field.

Arizona Cardinals’ Focus on Washington Commanders - Revenge of the Birds

ON Thursday May 11th, the 2023 NFL Schedules were released.

When the Arizona Cardinals were 7-0 a couple of seasons ago, one of the team’s formulas for success, as prescribed by All-Pro safety...

Rams sign another undrafted free agent, waive 3 players in transactions - Turf Show Times

Woodbey was a five-star recruit from Fontana, CA...

Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead Reveals Stetson Bennett Plans - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead revealed in an interview the plans for rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Around The NFL

Matt Ryan announces big career news with interesting caveat - Larry Brown Sports

Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan announced that he has launched a career as a CBS analyst but made one interesting note about the move

ESPN: Biggest Post-Draft Hole for All 32 Teams | Football Outsiders

Over on ESPN+, we look at the biggest remaining hole for each team, from the Washington quarterbacks to the Chicago edge rushers.

NFL QB succession rankings: Will Packers' plan hit big like others recently? - Yahoo Sports

Jordan Love is taking over for a franchise legend in Green Bay, and while specific circumstances vary, recent history around the NFL suggests this would work out big-time.

How one Super Bowl loss helped define Matt Ryan's legacy - ESPN

Matt Ryan took a step closer to retirement when he announced a pact with CBS on Monday. His football legacy will remain distinctive.

John Fassell: Cowboys will consider "anybody else on Earth" for kicker - ProFootballTalk

The Cowboys have one kicker on the team right now, but it doesn’t sound like Tristan Vizcaino should assume he will be on the team come September.

Zrebiec: No more excuses for Ravens’ pass game following offensive makeover - The Athletic

Lamar Jackson is healthy and back on a long-term deal, the receiver group is improved and a new offensive coordinator is in place.

How one player's mistake helped birth Bills Mafia - ESPN

Bills Mafia has grown into a force embraced by Buffalo's fans and players alike. How did it start? With a botched TD catch.

One thing we learned about every team in 2023 NFL offseason: Jets, Lions are all in as Cardinals, Rams reset - CBSSports.com

Assessing all 32 clubs after the draft, free agency and schedule release