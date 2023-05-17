Two NFC South teams made separate moves involving former Seattle Seahawks players.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have former Seahawks safety Ryan Neal and ex-assistant Dave Canales as their new offensive coordinator, agreed to terms with wide receiver David Moore. A seventh-round pick back in 2017, Moore played in 47 games and made 14 starts for the Seahawks and eventually became the team’s WR3, catching 78 passes for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Moore has not caught a pass since 2020, having bounced around several teams. He notably signed a two-year contract with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 but didn’t make the 53-man roster. Moore’s last stop was with the Chicago Bears in 2022, when he suffered a leg injury in training camp and was subsequently released.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons let go of 2016 first-round Seahawks pick Germain Ifedi. The veteran tackle/guard spent two years with the Chicago Bears after completing his rookie contract with the Seahawks. He didn’t miss a snap in the 2020 season in Chicago, but injuries led to him only playing half of the 2021 campaign. When the Falcons signed Ifedi in 2022, he appeared in all 17 regular season games but with just eight offensive snaps.

While Ifedi is a free agent (presumably) in search of a new team, Moore has a new team but hopefully this time the 28-year-old can make the active roster.