On the field, former Seattle Seahawks safety Jordan Babineaux made multiple timely plays that earned him the nickname ‘Big Play Babs.’ Off the field, Babineaux is making his return to the Seahawks organization in a business role.

Babineaux, who received his MBA from Seattle University two years ago, has been brought back to the Seahawks as a consultant for the team’s sales and corporate partnerships group.

From the official team website:

“Jordan is an incredible member of the Seahawks Legends community and has been an active participant in numerous team and community initiatives over the years,” said Seahawks Chief Revenue Officer Amy Sprangers. “He also brings an impressive business acumen to the table, so we’re excited to have him join our partnerships team in this capacity and work together on new business opportunities moving forward.” Babineaux’s new role will allow him to assist the franchise in new business opportunities and explore growth areas, just the latest way the Seahawks Legend can make his mark with the franchise.

The 41-year-old Babineaux went undrafted out of Southern Arkansas, making his debut on the Seahawks active roster in November 2004. He soon became a prominent member of Seattle’s secondary, playing from 2004 to 2010. In addition to his duties as a defensive back, Babineaux was a valuable member of Seattle’s special teams, as Tony Romo knows all too well.

Babineaux has remained close to the Seattle community since retiring in 2014, including appearing on Seahawks local television and radio programming. He’s also a published author, having released the book Pivot to Win: Make The Big Plays In Life, Sports & Business Kindle Edition back in 2021.

As someone whose Seahawks fandom began with the peak Mike Holmgren years, I have a soft spot for Big Play Babs and this is awesome to see.