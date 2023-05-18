In today’s links: Did our Seattle Seahawks do enough to build on last season’s surprise success?; Further analysis of the 49ers’ QB conundrum; Joe Burrow may be looking for the most possible titles rather than the largest possible pay-out; and much more! The off-season slowly moves forward and the NFL news cycle really doesn’t stop, even when it’s a trickle and not a stream. Thank you for hanging out with us here at Field Gulls. We very much appreciate it.

#np Projecto Memoria Brasileira: Viva Garoto by Garoto

Seahawks News

Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba bring "Big Game" ability to NFL? - Seaside Joe

JSN's rare ability to get open and create yards after the catch make him one of the most productive receivers in HS/College history: Seaside Joe 1537

Did the Seahawks do enough this offseason to build off 2022 success? - The Seattle Times

Like players, coaches and executives — fans want their franchises to advance as far as possible in the postseason — even when such advancement seems impossible. This is a question many fans had for the Mariners before spring training began, as it seemed they failed to acquire that key bat that would push them into World Series contention.

Seahawks OC Waldron shares 1st impression of rookie class - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks OC Shane Waldron joined Brock & Salk to share what he's seeing from the team's five draft picks on offense.

Bump: Seahawks OL on track to be best team's had in a decade - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus has high hopes for the future of the Seattle Seahawks' offensive line, as he explained during Wednesday's Bump and Stacy.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks Legend Jordan Babineaux Starts Front Office Journey As Business Consultant - Seahawks.com

Seahawks Legend Jordan Babineaux is joining the team’s sales and corporate partnership group as a business consultant.

Seahawks’ Zach Charbonnet isn’t shy but (usually) lets his play do the talking - The Athletic

Charbonnet isn't a trash-talker or a home run hitter, but he's exactly what the Seahawks need to complement Ken Walker III.

Analyzing Seattle's Senior Bowl Draft Picks With Jim Nagy - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Bringing unique perspective as the director of the Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy has seen several of the Seattle Seahawks newest draft picks in action first-hand in Mobile. Which players from their latest class stand out the most and who could be a sleeper to watch?

NFC West News

49ers quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Trey Lance comparisons for Week 1 starter - Niners Nation

Two former third overall picks are set to compete to be the 49ers Week 1 starter at quarterback. How do their stats compare?

Quarterback and three more issues looming for 49ers as they start OTAs - ESPN

The 49ers will hit the field (kind of) for the first time in a little more than three months, and here's what to watch at OTAs.

The Only Thing That Matters When the 49ers Begin OTAs - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing what's most important to focus on when the San Francisco 49ers begin OTAs next week.

What Arizona Cardinals OL Could Look Like in 2023 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals drafted two young pieces to add to their offensive line, both of which could feature immediately.

Red Rain Podcast: Kyler’s Complicated Conundrums - Revenge of the Birds

In this 104th episode of the Red Rain Podcast, Kyle and I discuss the challenges that Kyler Murray faces as he attempts to return to being a the dynamic playmaker he was for the first 7 weeks of...

Rams’ Sean McVay will prove why he’s among the best coach in the NFL - Turf Show Times

It seems as though everyone has written the Rams off heading into 2023, but Sean McVay can prove them wrong

Should Los Angeles Rams Bring Back John Johnson; Taylor Rapp Replacement? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams let safety Taylor Rapp sign with the Buffalo Bills in free agency without ever replacing him.

Around The NFL

Team-friendly Joe Burrow contract would lean toward Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, and not a Deshaun Watson deal - Yahoo Sports

Time will tell how much compromise Burrow is willing to make. But the fact that he appears open to it suggests we may be on the verge of another interesting deviation in how elite QB deals are done.

Stephen Jones on Micah Parsons' position: He is a great defensive player - ProFootballTalk

Micah Parsons‘ move (or not) to full-time defensive end ranks as one of the most overblown stories of the offseason. Parsons is an edge rusher who played 738 snaps on the defensive line last season and 171 at linebacker.

How can Minnesota Vikings solve their pass-rush questions? - ESPN

After trading Za'Darius Smith, the Vikings are counting on Davenport and new DC Brian Flores' aggressive blitz approach to elevate their pass rush.

Regrading 2020 NFL Draft: Bengals class goes from great to franchise-altering, Raiders go from B to the only F - CBSSports.com

Pete Prisco looks back at his 2020 draft grades; here are his new marks

Dehner Jr.: When Joe Burrow’s ‘involved,’ all is calm on contract front - The Athletic

The Bengals quarterback's comments show he's not stressing about an extension getting done while keeping his fellow stars' deals in mind.

Colts QB Gardner Minshew's first impressions of Anthony Richardson: 'He's got everything you want' - NFL.com

Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson worked out together even before the latter was drafted No. 4 overall by the quotes. Now that the pair are teammates, Minshew said he has only become more impressed by Richardson, saying Wednesday that "he's got every

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Hype train or smokescreen? - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

Ranking the top 25 players under 25 entering the 2023 NFL season: Sauce Gardner, Justin Jefferson and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and Dallas Cowboys edge defender Micah Parsons are among the NFL's top players under 25 years old.