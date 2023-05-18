The Seattle Seahawks’ preseason schedule is not fully set, but the team’s lone road exhibition has a date and time confirmed.

On Thursday the Green Bay Packers announced their Week 3 showdown against the Seahawks at Lambeau Field will kick at 10 AM PT on Saturday, Aug. 26. A 10 AM preseason kickoff is not uncommon for teams in the central and eastern time zones, but it’s definitely not something we see too often with a west coast opponent.

In recent years Seattle has played predominantly AFC West opposition in its preseason slate but that has changed up a bit since last year, when their three opponents were the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Dallas Cowboys.

This is the Seahawks’ first preseason game at Lambeau since the 2013 season, so obviously this means Seattle is going to the Super Bowl.

None of the Seahawks’ preseason games was picked up for national television broadcasts so don’t be surprised if Seattle’s two home games against the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys are early evening kickoffs like we’re used to seeing. We should find out the dates and kickoff times for those games very soon.