We’re in the slowest part of the NFL offseason, which means free agency signings and other notable moves will be pretty scarce until we hit training camp at the end of July. For the Seattle Seahawks, they had roughly 30 players become unrestricted free agents at some point this offseason, including non-tendered restricted free agents and exclusive-rights free agents, as well as cap casualties.

At the moment, there are 14 currently unsigned players who were on the 2022 roster. Let’s take a glance at the unattached!

Players not re-signed by Seahawks

CB Artie Burns

CB Justin Coleman

OLB Bruce Irvin

S Josh Jones

LS Tyler Ott

LS Carson Tinker

WR Laquon Treadwell

LB Cullen Gillaspia

CB Xavier Crawford

S Teez Tabor

OLB Darryl Johnson

RB Godwin Igwebuike

Released by Seahawks during the offseason

G Gabe Jackson

DL Shelby Harris

It’s not impossible to think the Seahawks would bring back Harris on a cheaper deal. Al Woods and Quinton Jefferson were similarly let go but have since signed with the New York Jets.

I don’t expect anyone else to return to the Seahawks apart from maybe Igwebuike, whose value as a kick returner was instantly felt by Seattle.