There are still several prominent names available in NFL free agency, and one of them is the Seattle Seahawks’ top pick from 2015.

Frank Clark was memorably traded from the Seahawks to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he’s won a couple of Super Bowls and has starred more in the postseason than in the regular season.

Even though the Seahawks added pass rusher Derick Hall through this year’s NFL Draft, there’s some belief that Seattle could use even more at the position. The 33rd Team’s Jeff Diamond, most notable for his days as Minnesota Vikings general manager in the 1990s, believes Clark’s best landing spot would be with his former team.

Frank Clark, Defensive End Clark is a quality defense end/edge player who the Kansas City Chiefs released after the sides reportedly could not reach an agreement on a reworked contract. Clark was due to enter the final year of his $15 million per year deal. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler who had five sacks, 13 QB hits and 39 tackles last season. He added 2.5 sacks over three games during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run. He was suspended for two games last season after pleading no contest to weapons charges. A former second pick by Seattle, Clark turns 30 next month. Best New Team: Seattle Seahawks The Seattle Seahawks already brought back linebacker Bobby Wagner, and Clark is a great fit to return to a team on the rise. Seattle has added Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed on the defensive line in free agency and drafted Derick Hall as a second-round edge player. But Clark could play a role as the designated pass rusher from the edge. The Seahawks have $10.6 million of room, so they may have to structure a deal with voidable years to get a cap number that works. Such a deal could include big incentives if Clark exceeds five sacks in the regular season, then the incentives earned would come out of next year’s cap if it pushes the team over the cap this season. Clark could be the player who nudges the Seahawks past the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.

Seattle obviously isn’t one to shun reunions with former players (obviously), but I think the offseason plans would indicate not having interest in Clark. I sooner believe the Seahawks will keep with the youth movement of Hall, Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor, and Boye Mafe along the edges even if their collective productivity may not reach the top-tier of the NFL.

Clark also wasn’t part of the Seahawks’ transformation to a regular 3-4 scheme, so that’s another factor to consider. As a run defender he can be a liability, and he’s coming off a season in which he posted half as many pressures as he did in his final season in Seattle. Clark was playing alongside Chris Jones, so it’s not like KC had a talent-poor defense.

I don’t see it and he might not even be in Seattle’s price range. However, you may have a differing opinion on adding Clark to the pass-rush rotation. Cast your vote in the poll below!