Seahawks Reacts Survey: Grading Seattle’s entire 2023 draft!

It’s the post-draft edition of the Seahawks Reacts Survey!

So far, so good among draft pundits who believe that the Seahawks did a great job with their 2023 class. We can only hope this year’s draft is anywhere near the level of what we saw in 2022. Your first question is providing a letter grade for the entire Seahawks draft, but since we obviously can’t grade off of player performance, you’re pretty much grading off Seattle’s overall process.

Next question is about the Seahawks not drafting a quarterback in any round. They did the Pro Day tour of all the star QBs, but Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson all went off the board before Seattle was on the clock at No. 5. Will Levis was available at No. 20 and they passed on him, ditto Hendon Hooker through the end of Round 2, and so on and so forth. Maybe if the Seahawks were actually awful last year or the Denver Broncos had lost one more game, they’d have been in a different position. With all of that said, are you disappointed the Seahawks didn’t get a rookie QB? Obviously this question is more pointed at the top and mid-level prospects, but you get the general idea. It’s a “Yes” or “No” question!

Lastly, while the Seahawks are known for Day 3 and UDFA success, we’re focusing on which player excites you the most from their Day 1 and Day 2 haul: Devon Witherspoon, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Derick Hall, or Zach Charbonnet!

Vote in the survey below:

Check back later in the week for the results!