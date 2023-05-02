The post-draft analysis continues for our Seattle Seahawks and captain Pete Carroll was able to break down the new picks on local radio yesterday. Check out what he had to say in the links below. As well, for those still debating the vitality and worth of our ‘Hawks’ 2023 draft picks, we have plenty of grades and player profiles for your research and pleasure. Please, enjoy yourself.

Seahawks News

Seahawks Draft Picks: Roles, Expectations - Seaside Joe

Assessing roles using Pete Carroll's quotes about the 10-player rookie class

Seahawks invited these players to 2023 rookie minicamp - Seahawks Wire

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly invited these five players to their 2023 rookie minicamp.

Pete Carroll on Anthony Richardson: "We gave him tremendous consideration" - ProFootballTalk

Before the draft, some in league circles thought the Seahawks would take quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fifth overall pick in the draft, if he was there.

Early thoughts on the vaunted 2024 quarterback class « Seahawks Draft Blog

The Seahawks didn’t draft a quarterback (again) and I sense it’s a situation of mild discomfort for John Schneider. No more than ‘mild’, I’d stress. Yet I think he’ll be mindful that Geno Smith’s contract is structured to be a ‘prove-it’ year, while Drew Lock only has a one-year deal.

'Speed and violence': Why Huard gives Seattle Seahawks' draft high marks - Seattle Sports

Brock Huard gives the Seattle Seahawks either an A or A-minus for their 2023 NFL Draft class. He explained why on Monday's Brock & Salk.

Pete Carroll Breakdown: Detailing Seattle Seahawks' 2023 draft class - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll joined Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy to break down the Hawks' 10-man 2023 NFL Draft class.

Source: Seahawks declining 5th-year option on Jordyn Brooks - ESPN

Seattle will not pick up the fifth-year option on starting inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks ahead of Tuesday's deadline, a source said.

Monday Media Round-Up: Media Reacts To Seahawks 2023 Draft Class - Seahawks.com

National and local media grade the Seahawks’ 2023 Draft Class.

Seahawks post-draft depth chart: How rookies fit, projected roles, remaining needs - The Athletic

The Seahawks no longer have glaring holes, but several spots could use depth, and there's room for more than 20 undrafted free agents.

'One Of Our Favorites': Seattle Seahawks Fired Up to Draft Multifaceted Jerrick Reed II - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Barely recruited out of high school and receiving minimal interest as an NFL Draft prospect until recently, the Seattle Seahawks are happy to have resilient do-it-all defensive back in Jerrick Reed II joining the squad to vie for a spot in a crowded secondary.

NFC West News

NFL News: 49ers announce 4 coaching staff hire/title changes - Niners Nation

San Francisco added a 25-year-old to the staff

Why the 49ers Drafted DE Robert Beal Jr. - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Georgia defensive end Robert Beal Jr. showcased an ability that was too good for the 49ers to pass up in the NFL draft.

A Look at Arizona Cardinals' Strong 2024 NFL Draft Ammo - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals pushed themselves into great position for next year's draft class.

DeAndre Hopkins seems to change mind about wanting trade - Larry Brown Sports

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins posted a video claiming he never said he wanted the team to trade him

Red Rain Podcast: Strengths and Player Comps for Cardinals’ Draft Picks - Revenge of the Birds

"L’ll Rock" and I profile the strengths of the Cardinals’ draft picks and offer player comps that we have seen (from Lindy’s 2023 NFL Draft Preview and others), plus a review of how Monti Ossenfort...

Rams 2023 NFL Draft grades: GM Les Snead delivered a solid draft class in clutch - Turf Show Times

NFL fans love grades, but are the roster question answered for the LA Rams after the 2023 NFL Draft

CBS Sports Names Los Angeles Rams' Best, Worst, and Most Interesting Draft Picks - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Log Angeles Rams made a league-high 14 selections during the 2023 NFL draft.

Around The NFL

NFL Draft 2023 (Non) Grades | Football Outsiders

Steelers shine, Patriots earn mixed reviews, and Eagles break the system in our 2023 NFL draft report card.

2023 NFL Draft grades for NFC: Eagles get top marks, so do rebuilding Cardinals, and one team received an F - Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald also doled out a D to one of the best teams in the NFL.

2023 NFL Draft grades for AFC: Steelers did the best, while three playoff teams fall in C-range - Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports draft expert lauds Pittsburgh and Baltimore and most of the AFC South, but has questions for several teams.

Biggest 2023 NFL draft questions for all 32 teams - ESPN

The 2023 NFL draft is over ... now what? We answered lingering questions, including next steps for the Lions, Patriots and Eagles.

Move the Sticks: Full 2023 NFL Draft recap - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back together to recap all the action from the 2023 NFL Draft in a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Which teams won 2023 NFL Draft? Eagles, Texans and Lions headline my nine favorite prospect hauls - NFL.com

Who won the 2023 NFL Draft? Adam Schein spotlights nine teams with exquisite prospect hauls. After nabbing both QB C.J. Stroud and edge Will Anderson Jr., the Houston Texans get plenty of love ... but they're not No. 1.

Top picks Christian Gonzalez, Keion White reflect Patriots' identity - ESPN - New England Patriots- ESPN

Here is a look at some intel on the Patriots' approach to the 2023 NFL draft from team and league sources.

NFL Draft 2023 team-by-team grades: Broncos, Lions, Colts earn high marks, and state of Pennsylvania cleans up - CBSSports.com

Let's grade every club's 2023 draft class

Beat writers’ favorite 2023 NFL Draft picks: One intriguing player from all 32 teams - The Athletic

Bijan Robinson, Tyree Wilson and Jayden Reed are among those on this list for reasons that go beyond their on-field talents.

NFL Power Rankings: Who's up/down after the draft? - NFL.com

Who's up and who's down in the wake of the 2023 NFL Draft? After the wild weekend in Kansas City, resident Power Ranker Dan Hanzus reassesses the league hierarchy, 1-32.

Analytics-driven 2023 NFL Draft Grades: Cardinals, Colts and Bears lead the way | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts lead the way in PFF's analytics-driven draft grades.