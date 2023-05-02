2023 Seahawks free agency: Poona Ford signing with Buffalo Bills

One of the mainstays of the Seattle Seahawks defensive line is going across the country for his next team.

Poona Ford, who entered this offseason as an unrestricted free agent, has agreed to a one-year contract with the reigning three-time AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Ford turned down bigger contracts elsewhere (Seattle not specified).

The #Bills are signing former #Seahawks nose tackle Poona Ford to a one-year deal, per sources.



One of the top free agents still available, Ford turned down more money elsewhere to try to win a ring in Buffalo. A big (literally) post-draft addition for Sean McDermott’s defense. pic.twitter.com/fTAgyLf80s — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 2, 2023

Ford signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent rookie out of Texas in 2018, and became a full-time starter along Seattle’s defensive tackle rotation in 2019. He did not miss a game from 2020 through 2022, racking up seven sacks and 20 tackles for loss during that span, primarily making an impact against the run.

Seattle has made it abundantly clear that they’re just about cleaning house on the defensive line. Al Woods, Shelby Harris, and Quinton Jefferson were all released by Seattle as cap casualties, and obviously they could’ve re-signed Ford but chose not to. Jefferson and Ford have signed with other teams, whereas Woods and Harris remain free agents, so it’s possible they could be brought back on cheaper deals but that’s hardly a guarantee.

Best of luck to Poona in Buffalo! He’ll be a quality rotation player on a defense that has been among the league’s best over the past four seasons.