Excitement builds as our Seattle Seahawks prepare to begin OTAs on Monday. The depth chart will take a while to solidify and practice will begin that crucial process. In the meantime, we will get to see how the new offense stacks up against the new defense. The anticipation is palpable. Be here for all the pertinent information.

Seahawks News

Seahawks turn attention to OTAs; Jamal Adams update - Seaside Joe

What to watch, follow, and expect from Seattle's first offseason workout: Seaside Joe 1539

Five things to watch as Seahawks begin OTAs - Yahoo Sports

For the first time since the end of a 2022 season that was a surprise to almost everyone but themselves, the Seahawks will reconvene at the VMAC again this week to practice together on one field, offense against defense.

Seahawks initial 53-man roster projection ahead of 2023 OTAs - Seahawks Wire

Let's see if we can predict who will still be around after the final preseason game.

Bump & Stacy: Why Seahawks' TEs are worth keeping an eye on - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks had good production from the tight ends last year, and they could be a bigger part of the offense in 2023.

Ray Roberts thinks new Seahawks center Oluwatimi can solidify OL - Seattle Sports

Former NFL OL Ray Roberts has high hopes for new Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi, who Roberts thinks can play right away.

An Overhauled D-Line & Other Things To Watch When The Seahawks Open OTAs On Monday - Seahawks.com

Storylines and competitions worth watching when the Seahawks take the next step in offseason preparation with the start of organized team activities.

Friday Round-Up: Seahawks Receive Top Grade For 2023 Offseason From Pro Football Focus - Seahawks.com

Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson breaks down why Seattle did well addressing needs and why they’ll be even more dangerous in 2023.

Seattle Seahawks Pre-OTAs Roster Reset: Cornerbacks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Fortifying an already strong cornerback group by drafting Devon Witherspoon fifth overall, expectations will be through the roof for Tariq Woolen and company as the Seattle Seahawks aim to build another dominant secondary under Pete Carroll.

More Than a Mauler: Seattle Seahawks Excited About Well-Rounded Anthony Bradford - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Though he's still a work in progress with only one full season of college starting experience, the Seattle Seahawks see a potential long-term starter in waiting in fourth-round pick Anthony Bradford, including underrated talent keeping quarterbacks upright.

NFC West News

49ers news: Trey Lance’s biggest breakthrough came when he worked with Patrick Mahomes this offseason - Niners Nation

According to Lance’s private QB coach, Jeff Christensen, Lance’s delivery time has shortened, and his accuracy has improved.

Do the 49ers Need to be Better on Defense? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether the San Francisco 49ers need to find a way to improve their top-ranked defense.

Why Arizona Cardinals Could Still Move DeAndre Hopkins - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals and DeAndre Hopkins haven't seen any movement on the trade front - that doesn't mean he's not going anywhere.

NFL Draft: Getting to know the 2024 NFL Draft prospects that you may not know yet - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Thursday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals hold two incredible picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, so we will be keeping tabs all season long where that Houston Texans pick ends up being.

So, we...

Rams Defense: Is it possible for D with Aaron Donald to be worst in NFL - Turf Show Times

Rams are projected to have the worst defense in the NFL

'No Shortage of Storylines' For Los Angeles Rams On Thursday Night Football - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams will appear in only two primetime games in 2023, including hosting the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night in Week 16.

Around The NFL

Saints, Buccaneers in trademark dispute over use of 1 word - Larry Brown Sports

The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a trademark dispute over a phrase both teams use in marketing

Tom Clements: Jordan Love has all the qualities you're looking for to be successful - ProFootballTalk

Tom Clements returned to the Packers organization last year to be the club’s quarterbacks coach, primarily to work with Aaron Rodgers.

Panthers' offensive plan: Don't take away Bryce Young's 'superpowers' - ESPN

Here's a look at how the Panthers plan to build their offense around Young and the No. 1 pick's playmaking skills.

NFL's best at every offensive position: Jim Brown the GOAT at RB - ESPN

Who is the NFL's all-time greatest quarterback, receiver and offensive tackle? Our experts picked the top player at every offensive position to ever play the game.

Confidence rankings on nine quarterbacks in make-or-break year: Jared Goff, Jimmy Garoppolo to shine - NFL.com

For nine quarterbacks, the 2023 NFL season figures to be a critical hinge point in their respective careers. Who will ball out? Who will flounder? Bucky Brooks provides confidence rankings on make-or-break signal-callers.

NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions in 2023: Bills, Buccaneers facing biggest challenge? - NFL.com

After an infusion of talent into the AFC East this offseason, how secure are Josh Allen's Bills atop the division? Our analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Trotter: Was Jim Brown a great man? To me, yes. Was he a flawed man? Without question - The Athletic

Brown, who was arrested multiple times on charges of hitting women, failed plenty. But he also helped people rise to a better place.

How new Ravens OC Todd Monken’s scheme will unlock a more complete Lamar Jackson - The Athletic

New OC Todd Monken's strengths as a play designer and play caller are exactly what the Ravens believe their offense needs.

2023 NFL free agent matchmaker: Carson Wentz to Packers, Teddy Bridgewater to Cardinals, other logical moves - CBSSports.com

Finding new homes for top unsigned veterans

2023 NFL offseason: One reason for optimism for all 18 non-playoff teams, including Bears, Packers, Colts - CBSSports.com

Everyone has something to be excited about

The Great Anthony Richardson Fantasy Football Debate | Football Outsiders

Is Anthony Richardson potentially the greatest fantasy football prospect of all-time? Or is the skepticism around him justified?

2023 offseason grades for all 32 NFL teams: Eagles, Bengals among those to earn As | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The bulk of the 2023 NFL offseason is over, with the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles among the biggest winners.