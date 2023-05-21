In today’s links: Geno’s got a chance; Trey Lance getting better; Brian Davis is pissed; and a few other things. Slow part of the off-season still moving slow. Read slowly. The fun part is coming soon enough. Thanks for being here.

#np Things Fall Apart by The Roots

Seattle Seahawks News

Geno Smith's gold opportunity in Week 1 - Seaside Joe

Your answers to this week's Seahawks fan survey: Seaside Joe 1540

Seahawks named Super Bowl sleeper pick for NFC - Seahawks Wire

No one expected the Philadelphia Eagles before last season

Watch: Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s monster 300+ yard game vs. Utah - Seahawks Wire

347 yards is an Ohio State and FBS Bowl record for most in a single game

PHOTOS: Seahawks Wrap Up Phase 2 of the Offseason Program - Seahawks.com

With OTAs beginning on Monday, the Seahawks took the field to wrap up Phase 2 of the Offseason Program on May 19, 2023 at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

Seattle Seahawks Pre-OTAs Roster Reset: Receivers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Further bolstering the arsenal for Geno Smith, the Seattle Seahawks invested a high pick in Jaxon Smith-Njigba to provide a dynamic third weapon to team up with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, giving the team one of the premier receiving corps in the sport.

NFC West News

NFL Insider Reveals Why Arizona Cardinals Haven't Traded DeAndre Hopkins - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals haven't traded DeAndre Hopkins - here's what's stalling a deal.

49ers Quarterback Wars: Brock Purdy vs. Trey Lance vs. Sam Darnold - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Sifting between what's relevant and what's not in the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback war between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold

49ers’ Trey Lance made ‘substantial jump’ working alongside Patrick Mahomes - The Athletic

Jeff Christensen said one of Lance's biggest accomplishments was solving the arm fatigue issues that have bothered him in the past.

49ers LB Fred Warner looking toward 2023 season: ‘I'll always say defense wins championships’ - NFL.com

49ers linebacker Fred Warner is taking responsibility as the 2023 regular season is slowly creeping up. "I'll always say defense wins championships, so it's going to start and end with us," Warner said.

49ers Quarterbacks: Has Trey Lance squashed his bad habits? - Niners Nation

Retooling it in offseason work and then doing it when away from your quarterback coach are two different things.

Rams traded for Mr. Irrelevant: What to know about Desjuan Johnson - Turf Show Times

Saving the best for last?

Los Angeles Rams on PFF ‘Top 30 Over 30’ List: Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp Enough? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are well-represented on a new Pro Football Focus countdown.

Around The NFL

Brian Davis's company seeks $500 billion over failed Commanders purchase - ProFootballTalk

The very strange situation regarding the failed effort by former Duke basketball and NBA player Brian Davis to buy the Washington Commanders could get more strange, sooner than later.

Chargers bolster defensive line with vet Nick Williams - ESPN

Nick Williams, who started seven games for the Giants last season, signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday.

NFL offseason 2023: One reason for optimism for all 18 non-playoff teams, including Bears, Packers, Colts - CBSSports.com

Everyone has something to be excited about