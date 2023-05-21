Who’s the one player on an NFC West rival you would want on the Seahawks?

It’s Sunday! Which means it’s time for another fun discussion about the Seattle Seahawks, except this time we’re taking a wider view at the NFC West.

Obviously the San Francisco 49ers are the team to beat in the division, having made consecutive NFC Championships and last year’s division title. Then you have the Los Angeles Rams, who are rebuilding but still have Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald, and then the Arizona Cardinals... they’re trying their best.

There are talented players on all of Seattle’s division rivals, many of whom are absolute thorns in the figurative side of the Seahawks on a yearly basis. If you could only choose one player from an NFC West foe and stick them on the current Seahawks roster, which one would it be?

The only major guideline is you’re getting what you think is the 2023 version of the player you choose, so don’t say “2021 Cooper Kupp” or anything similar. You are allowed to choose any rookies drafted by one of the other NFC West teams (e.g. B.J. Ojulari from the Arizona Cardinals).

I’m inclined to go with Aaron Donald or Nick Bosa, and yet I find myself saying Fred Warner. Donald and Bosa may be of greater importance to a Seahawks defensive line that lacks (at least for now) an elite player, but the off-ball linebacker situation terrifies me. I love Bobby Wagner and put almost no stock into whatever tremendous grade PFF gave him in 2022. Jordyn Brooks is recovering from injury, and Devin Bush hasn’t performed at a high level since his injury. Warner may benefit from the 49ers defensive front but I believe he’s the top linebacker in the league, and he’s the type of smart, aggressive, assignment-sound player who would’ve fit the great Pete Carroll defenses of yesteryear.

Alright, your turn! Join the discussion by scrolling to the comments below!