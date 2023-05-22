Seahawks kick off OTAs, Phase 3 of offseason workouts on Monday

We are just under three months away from the Seattle Seahawks’ preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings, and obviously that means it’s only two months before training camp kicks off.

In the meantime, the Seahawks just wrapped up rookie minicamp earlier this month, and now on Monday (May 22) the team begins Organized Team Activities (OTAs). These are all voluntary workouts, whereas the early June minicamp is mandatory.

The biggest thing to note is that neither Jordyn Brooks nor Jamal Adams will be participating in these activities, as they’re still recovering from their respective season-ending surgeries. We’ll see if rookies Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon, who were limited in rookie minicamp, get a little more action on the field or if the Seahawks will take it cautiously with a pair of players who dealt with hamstring problems over the past several months.

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22, May 24-25, May 30, June 1-2, June 12-14

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

The Phase 3 rules, as outlined by the NFLPA:

4 weeks total 3 weeks for 10 total OTA’s A maximum of 3 OTA’s each week for the first 2 weeks During Weeks 1 & 2 a 4th non OTA workout is allowed but phase two rules apply A maximum of 4 OTA’s for the 3rd or 4th week One week for mini camp No pads except protective knee and elbow pads, helmets are permitted No live contact 7 on 7, 9 on 7 and 11 on 11 drills will be permitted provided no live contact takes place

And here are the minicamp rules:

Physicals on Monday but no practice Practices Tuesday-Thursday, with a day off on Friday Allowed two practices totaling 3 ½ Hours on the field per day Second practice limited to walk through activities only

We’re getting closer and closer to the start of a new season!