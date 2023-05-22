Seahawks add another UDFA nose tackle

It’s been an offseason of churn in the defensive front for the Seattle Seahawks, and that continued Monday. After already adding several names to the defensive line in both free agency and the draft, the Hawks added another name to the competition in the trenches.

The @Seahawks made two roster transactions prior to this afternoon's OTA session. https://t.co/KVN8KLqhyV — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) May 22, 2023

LaTrell Bumphus will join a large group of rookies in the defensive line room, after the team had already drafted Cameron Young out of Mississippi State and signed Robert Cooper and Jonah Tavai as undrafted free agents. Also in the mix at the position will be Forrest Merrill and Austin Faoliu, who have spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys, respectively. The host of new faces were necessary after the team moved on from Shelby Harris, Poona Ford, Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods earlier in the offseason.

In order to make room on the roster for Bumphus, the Seahawks waived outside linebacker Chris Garrett.