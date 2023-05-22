Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 86: Bob Condotta

The Seahawks reporter for the Seattle Times enters the lounge to discuss how Seattle’s approach to the draft was different this time around (2:54), where things stand after rookie minicamp (16:31), what the defense may look like in 2023 (40:04), and who are stepping up as leaders in the locker room (45:43). Plus, a big prediction from Bob (52:21)!

