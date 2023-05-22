Report: Seahawks signing former first round cornerback

It’s been an exciting offseason for the secondary of the Seattle Seahawks, with several noteworthy additions since the season came to a close in a 41-23 loss to the division rival San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

First, the team added former New York Giants safety Julian Bush in free agency, and then in the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City in April the Seahawks used the fifth overall pick on cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Those additions to a secondary that already included the likes of Tariq Woolen and Quandre Diggs have sparked excitement, and according to a report from Adam Schefter, on Monday the Hawks added another former first round pick into the mix at cornerback.

Free-agent cornerback Artie Burns is re-signing with the Seahawks on a one-year deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2023

Artie Burns, who entered the NFL after being the 25th overall selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016, spent the 2022 season with Seattle, following Sean Desai after a season together with the Chicago Bears in 2021. Limited to just sixteen defensive and eight special teams snaps in 2022, Burns could potentially compete for playing time as a situational defensive back, or simply serve as a veteran who is able to teach during the offseason when the amount of time coaches are allowed to spend with players is extremely limited.