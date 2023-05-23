In Today’s Links: Lots of little snippets of info regarding our Seattle Seahawks;. Also, DeAndre Hopkins still seems intent on leaving the Cardinals. And of course, more roster analysis and divisional breakdowns. Please, continue to enjoy yourselves and have a good day!

Seahawks News

Seahawks back-to-back Thursday night games is now subject to change - Seaside Joe

Just when you thought the schedule was set, here comes money: 5/22/2023

What we learned at the first of nine Seahawks OTAs - The Seattle Times

The Seahawks held the first of what are nine scheduled OTAs (organized team activities) on Monday at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. The workouts are the first for Seattle in which the team can work 11-on-11 and represent the first chance to get a look at the team following free agency and the draft. It's worth reiterating that OTAs are voluntary and noncontact, and devoted heavily to learning and installing the playbook.

Seahawks re-signing CB Artie Burns to one-year deal - Seahawks Wire

The Seahawks are re-signing cornerback Artie Burns to a one-year deal, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN.

3 adjustments top Seattle Seahawks pick Devon Witherspoon faces - Seattle Sports

With the Seattle Seahawks' draft class working our with the veterans for the first time, Brock Huard details what the rookies are up against.

Why Seattle Seahawks think 'something special' is happening again - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says "There's a sense of something special happening." Brock Huard shares what he thinks that means.

Geno Smith, new deal in hand, still of 'year-by-year' mindset - ESPN

Seahawks QB Geno Smith said Monday his mindset hasn't changed since signing a three-year, $75 million contract in March. "It's still year-by-year," he explained. "I've got to look at it like that. It's one year at a time for me."

Monday Round-Up: DK Metcalf Discusses Maturity And Business Savvy Growth With Bloomberg - Seahawks.com

Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf and Financial Advisor Joe McLean sat down with the Bloomberg team to discuss his growth through his four-year career as he has learned business savvy.

Bobby Wagner “Excited To Be Back” With Seahawks And In No. 54 As OTAs Get Underway - Seahawks.com

Linebacker Bobby Wagner discussed being back in Seattle following the first day of organized team activities.

Seahawks OTAs: JSN, Dee Eskridge stand out; Bobby Wagner back in his old role - The Athletic

We also got our first hints about the Seahawks' depth chart in the secondary, at center and at nose tackle as OTAs began Monday.

Seattle Seahawks OTAs: What to Watch For - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Back in action with only a little over two months until training camp, Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks will look to get a positive jump on the 2023 season with OTAs kicking off at the VMAC this week.

Seattle Seahawks Pre-OTAs Roster Reset: Defensive Line - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With few notable names returning from last year's underachieving defensive line, the Seattle Seahawks turned the page this offseason making a few splashes in free agency and prioritizing day three of the draft to rebuild the unit with hopes of better performance.

NFC West News

Quarterback Rule Change: The 49ers Have Their Wish Granted by the NFL - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Never again will a situation that the 49ers faced in the NFC Championship game against the Eagles take place thanks to the NFL.

DeAndre Hopkins Clearly Still Wants to Leave Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins went on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast and cleared some things up.

DeAndre Hopkins' list of QBs he wants to play with not named Kyler Murray includes Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts - Yahoo Sports

Hopkins spoke openly for the first time about his desires for his NFL future amid ongoing rumors that his exit from Arizona is imminent.

Isaiah Simmons back, Budda Baker and DeAndre Hopkins not at Arizona Cardinals mini-camp - Revenge of the Birds

Isaiah Simmons is back at Arizona Cardinals training camp while DeAndre Hopkins and Budda Baker remain absent.

Rams rookies ranked by how much playing time they will receive in 2023 - Turf Show Times

Will Stetson Bennett get opportunities right away?

Los Angeles Rams' Cobie Durant Poised to 'Breakout' After Jalen Ramsey Trade? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After a promising rookie campaign, is cornerback Cobie Durant the Los Angeles Rams' best candidate for a "breakout" season this fall?

Around The NFL

Colts reportedly settle Andrew Luck tampering complaint - Larry Brown Sports

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly accepted the outcome of an investigation into alleged tampering regarding Andrew Luck.

Justin Fields just completed his Ohio State degree, and the Bears say he wasn’t the only one who learned something - Yahoo Sports

Fields didn't let his NFL career stop him from fulfilling a promise he made to his dad to complete a college degree.

Thursday night flex is middle finger to in-stadium fans - ProFootballTalk

When the NFL first tried in March to persuade Thursday night flexing through ownership, Giants co-owner John Mara accurately (and bravely) called the proposal “abusive” to fans.

Inside the NFL's gambling policy and uptick in violations - ESPN

Are more suspensions on the way? The NFL is investigating another potential wave of violations.

NFL Football Power Index: 2023 projections, Super Bowl chances - ESPN

ESPN's Football Power Index ratings are live. Let's predict the 2023 season, including playoff chances and potential draft order.

Which NFL players are ones to watch at offseason workouts? One pick for all 32 teams - The Athletic

OTAs start this week, with minicamps soon to follow, and some experienced NFL players will return to the field with something to prove.

2023 NFL season: Ranking the most vulnerable division winners, from shaky Buccaneers to sturdy Chiefs - CBSSports.com

Which 2022 division champs have the best, and worst, chance of repeating?

Breakout candidates for all 16 NFC teams: Bears' Braxton Jones, Cowboys' Jake Ferguson and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

16 potential breakout candidates from the NFC, including Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson and Chicago Bears left tackle Braxton Jones.