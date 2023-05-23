Seahawks Reacts Survey: Which rookie milestone will happen first?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

We’ve got an end of month Seahawks Reacts Survey for you! Only two questions for you to answer but they should both be fun.

The first one is whether or not you think the Seahawks will win the NFC West. If you believe they’ll win their first division title since 2020, then you vote “1st” and then if the answer is no then you’ve got your choices of 2nd, 3rd, or 4th. This is not a particularly great division and it’s believed that this will be a two-team race between the Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, with a chance that the Los Angeles Rams could be in the mix. The Arizona Cardinals need a lot of miracles and over-performance to be a playoff team.

As for the second question, it’s all about the top draft picks. The Seahawks’ first four selections were on Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Auburn pass rusher Dereck Hall, and UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet. When the regular season rolls around, which rookie milestone do you believe will happen first? Your options are a Charbonnet or Smith-Njigba touchdown, a Hall sack, or a Witherspoon interception.

As usual, these votes will be tallied over the next day or so and then you can check back over the weekend for the final results. In other words, if you vote and don’t see results pop-up right away, that’s part of the design so I’m begging you not to be up in arms after you click the button and you don’t see the percentages.