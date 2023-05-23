 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tariq Woolen out until training camp after suffering knee injury

Woolen underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday.

By Mookie Alexander
Carolina Panthers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks’ decision to re-sign Artie Burns has a little more clarity behind it, although it’s not news fans want to hear.

Standout cornerback Tariq Woolen will be out until training camp after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The only good news I suppose is that it puts him out until late July or thereabouts, but it’s a Seahawks player so we’ve had our history of players being out for a lot longer than the expected timeline.

Why did Woolen need surgery? Apparently he injured his knee walking on the practice field a week ago, which... I don’t even know what to say. Presumably Pete Carroll will provide more details as the Seahawks are in the middle of Phase 3 of offseason workouts with voluntary OTAs.

Woolen played in every game in his rookie season, finishing third as a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist. He’s already become one of the most important players on the Seahawks defense if not the entire roster. This is definitely worth monitoring throughout the summer, even if the current belief is that Woolen won’t miss any playing time.

