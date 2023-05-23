The Seattle Seahawks’ decision to re-sign Artie Burns has a little more clarity behind it, although it’s not news fans want to hear.

Standout cornerback Tariq Woolen will be out until training camp after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Seahawks’ Pro-Bowl CB Tariq Woolen, a 2022 fifth-round pick who tied for the league lead in interceptions during his rookie year, underwent arthroscopic knee surgery today that is expected to sideline him until training camp, league sources told me and @BradyHenderson. pic.twitter.com/O9hoqXb0iC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 23, 2023

The only good news I suppose is that it puts him out until late July or thereabouts, but it’s a Seahawks player so we’ve had our history of players being out for a lot longer than the expected timeline.

Why did Woolen need surgery? Apparently he injured his knee walking on the practice field a week ago, which... I don’t even know what to say. Presumably Pete Carroll will provide more details as the Seahawks are in the middle of Phase 3 of offseason workouts with voluntary OTAs.

Tariq Woolen injured his knee while walking on the practice field for OTA’s one week ago. Doctors reviewed the injury and Woolen underwent surgery today in Houston, which went as well as doctors could have hoped, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 23, 2023

Woolen played in every game in his rookie season, finishing third as a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist. He’s already become one of the most important players on the Seahawks defense if not the entire roster. This is definitely worth monitoring throughout the summer, even if the current belief is that Woolen won’t miss any playing time.